The Game-Changing Manicure Kit That Sold Out 4 Times Is Back and Brighter Than Ever

One buzzy L.A. brand is making what once seemed impossible, well, possible. Doing your nails like a pro is easier than ever thanks to celeb-loved nail bar Olive & June’s expertly curated mani kits that have everything you need to get fresh-from-the-salon nails without ever leaving the couch.

At-home beauty kits are on the uptick as shoppers are looking for ways to get in their usual self-care rituals while salons are closed. So it comes as no surprise that Olive & June’s all-inclusive nail boxes have been flying off the shelves, completely selling out four times since launching last month. But the brand knows what the people want (and perhaps even need) right now, so restocks are plenty. And its latest, ultra-colorful take of its cult-favorite Studio Box, the Into You Box, is sure to offer a mood booster.

Olive & June’s newest addition to its at-home mani kit family is special for two reasons: It was created in collaboration with the boundary-breaking beauty activist Nabela Noor, and it’s the first time its long-lasting 7-free lacquers are available in bright, happy shades. A fierce coral, a lemon-y yellow, and a peaceful sky blue are just a few of the hues you’ll find in the box.

Buy It! Olive & June x Zeba The Into You Box, $88; oliveandjune.com

The Into You Box has all the same key tools included in its other sets, like that game-changing Poppy polish bottle holder in a new limited-edition color, an ultra-nourishing cuticle serum, a cleanup brush, a nail buffer, and a nail file. Put simply, you’ll have everything you need to trim, treat, and polish your nails.

Scoop up the mani kits before they inevitably sell out again, and make sure to use the promo code BOOTCAMP at checkout to score free shipping. And once you’ve painted your nails like a pro, draw a heart on your hand with a marker or lipstick, take a heart “nailfie,” and share it on Instagram by tagging @oliveandjune. For every “nailfie” shared, the brand will donate $1 to the Professional Beauty Association COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Buy It! Olive & June The Studio Box, $50; oliveandjune.com