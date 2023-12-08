Game Awards 2023: The winners, the biggest snubs, and best trailers

(The Game Awards)

The Game Awards 2023 crowned a new pantheon of top games during a glossy ceremony in Los Angeles last night (December 7).

The big winners

The big winners

Baldur’s Gate 3 waltzed off with six trophies, including the coveted game of the year title. The Dungeons and Dragons fantasy game arrived to universal acclaim in August. It has quickly become a fan favourite in the mould of Elden Ring. Taking a victory lap, developer Larian Studios also quietly launched Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox.

Alan Wake 2 also had a good night, winning three awards for Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best Game Direction. The long-awaited mystery sequel has been lavished with praise for its cinematic visuals, which are heavily indebted to David Lynch’s cult show Twin Peaks.

The snubs

The snubs

Now that the dust has settled on the show, fans will be furiously debating the merits of each award. In one of the most shocking snubs of the night, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 went home empty-handed despite earning eight nominations. The sequel earned rave reviews for its seamless movement and stunning recreation of New York.

Microsoft-owned studios Bethesda and Activision Blizzard also didn’t get any love for Diablo 4 and Starfield, respectively. Fortnite lost out to Cyberpunk 2077 for best ongoing game — despite hitting a peak in players during its previous season. Finally, HBO’s The Last of Us beat the blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Movie to claim the best adaptation gong.

The biggest trailers

Before the actual awards, viewers were treated to a smorgasbord of video game news. There were announcements and trailers for a new God War DLC; a new Monster Hunter game; the hot new shooter The Finals got an official launch; video game auteur Hideo Kojima showed off a mysterious Xbox game called OD; and Arkane revealed a cinematic teaser for a Blade game.

You can watch all the major trailers below:

Light No Fire is the ambitious new project from the maker of No Man’s Sky

Arkane’s new Blade game based on Marvel’s vampire slayer

God of War Ragnarök is getting a free DLC this month

Hideo Kojima is working on an Xbox game called OD

Monster Hunter Wilds is the new entry in the long-running franchise

The Finals is gunning for the title of top shooter

Game Awards 2023 full winners list

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/SIE)Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVICameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: SurvivorIdris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyMelanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)Venba (Visai Games)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)Venba (Visai Games)Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)Synapse (nDreams)

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)Party Animals (Recreate Games)Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)Party Animals (Recreate Games)Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Players’ Voice

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / SIE)The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)Hades II (Supergiant Games)Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

Content Creator of the Year

IronMousePeopleMakeGamesQuackitySpreenSypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)Dota 2 (Valve)League of Legends (Riot Games)PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)Fnatic (Valorant)Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)JD Gaming (League of Legends)Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World ChampionshipBlast.tv Paris Major 2023EVO 2023The International Dota 2 Championships 2023Valorant Champions 2023