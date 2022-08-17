Game Applications Market Size is projected to reach USD 335 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32%: Straits Research

The global game applications market was valued at USD 108.76 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 335.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030). The Asia-Pacific region will display a significant growth rate, with China accounting for 32% of the market share of game engines and being considered one of the leading developers of game engines worldwide.

New York, United States, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A game engine is software used to generate and develop video games for personal computers, mobile phones, game consoles, and other devices. The automobile industry generates a substantial need for game engines used to develop UI and UX design. Gaming has numerous applications and is especially prevalent in academic and professional domains. The global gaming market is primarily driven by the changing demographics of gamers, the high installation costs of hardware and software, and the growing need for high-speed internet connection.


Rapid Acceleration of Digitization Drives the Global Market

Regarding ease of use, playing video games on a computer or a console is not as good of an option as using gaming apps. The procedure of constructing the game app is significantly streamlined due to the abundance of readily available materials. The social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, are also generating and marketing various distinctive gaming apps with high differentiation. Additionally, these platforms are engaging end consumers with games to boost their advertising strategies.


Rising Demand for Online Gaming through Social Networking Sites Creates Tremendous Opportunities

This could be related to the growing demand for operating systems that are highly safe and capable of multitasking as end-users become increasingly concerned about data security. Increases in the rate of access and the level of user interaction fuel market growth. Cloud storage, the optimal use of batteries, immaculate security, and validated professional advice are all elements that point to the market's substantial growth throughout the forecast period. Europe was responsible for a substantial amount of the overall revenue earned in 2021 because of the increased demand for gaming apps from users in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The rising popularity of mobile gaming applications and the availability of a wide variety of gaming options are the key drivers driving growth in the regional industry. The development of gaming applications is getting more accessible and less expensive, leading to the expansion of the business. Moreover, the market expansion would be bolstered by the rising demand for online games on social media platforms.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 335.14 Billion by 2030

CAGR

13.32% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Marketplace and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Tencent, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts Inc., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Bethesda Softworks LLC, Zynga, Epic Games Inc., NetEase Inc.,

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Online Gaming via Social Networking Sites to Boost Market Opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Digitization to Augment Market Growth Prospect

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region will display a significant growth rate, with China accounting for 32% of the market share of game engines and being considered one of the leading developers of game engines worldwide. A sizable consumer market, the rising prevalence of mobile gaming, and the expanding appeal of electronic sports will contribute to the region's expansion. China is often considered to be the gaming capital of the globe. This is mainly attributable to the growing demand for entertainment and the increasing penetration of smartphones in this region.


Key Highlights

Top key players of the Game Applications Market

  • Tencent

  • Nintendo

  • Activision Blizzard

  • Ubisoft

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • Bethesda Softworks LLC

  • Zynga

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • NetEase Inc.


Global Game Applications Market: Segmentation

By Marketplace

  • Google Play Store

  • Apple iOS Store

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Game Applications Market Definition

    2. Game Applications Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Game Applications Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Marketplace Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Google Play Store

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Apple iOS Store

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2.  

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3.  

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Marketplace

      3. Canada

        1. By Marketplace

      4. Mexico

        1. By Marketplace

      5. Latin America

        1. By Marketplace

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Marketplace

      3. France

        1. By Marketplace

        2. By

      4. U.K.

        1. By Marketplace

      5. Italy

        1. By Marketplace

      6. Spain

        1. By Marketplace

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Marketplace

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Marketplace

      3. China

        1. By Marketplace

      4. Australia

        1. By Marketplace

      5. India

        1. By Marketplace

      6. South Korea

        1. By Marketplace

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Marketplace

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Marketplace

      3. South Africa

        1. By Marketplace

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Marketplace

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Marketplace

  7. Company Profile

    1. Tencent

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Nintendo

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Activision Blizzard

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Market News

  • In June 2022, Nintendo, Fight as Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and more in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

  • In June 2022, Nintendo, Experience classic Sonic the Hedgehog adventures in a new, expanded collection!

  • In June 2022, Activision Blizzard, Take Flight in the Dragon Isles when World of Warcraft Dragonflight Lands Later This Year—Pre-purchase Available Now.

  • In June 2022, Activision Blizzard, Hell on the Horizon: Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo® IV is Coming in 2023.


News Media

Game Engines—Dawn of New Gaming Opportunities


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market: Information by Operating System (Android, iOS), Game Type (Massive Multiplayer Online Games, Casual), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Video Game Market: Information by Device Outlook (Console, Mobile), Type Outlook (Online, Offline), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Ai In Media And Entertainment Market: Information by Solutions (Hardware/Equipment, Media & Entertainment Services), Application (Fake Story Detection), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Mobile Entertainment Market: Information by Services (Mobile Games, Mobile Music), Advertisement (Social Media Advertising, Online Video Advertising), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Games Engine Market: Information by Type (3D, 2.5D, 2D), Application (PC and Console Games, Mobile Games, TV Games) ), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

