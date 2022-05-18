  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Game 2 will not wait for the Celtics to get healthy, and neither will the Heat

Ben Rohrbach
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marcus Smart
    Marcus Smart
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ime Udoka
    Ime Udoka
    American basketball player and coach
  • Jayson Tatum
    Jayson Tatum
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Al Horford
    Al Horford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Payton Pritchard
    Payton Pritchard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka took some solace in his team winning three of the four quarters in a 118-107 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, but he has a mountain to climb managing a roster that is missing two starters and playing a hobbled third entering Thursday's Game 2.

The Celtics left their second-round series against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks as favorites to reach the NBA Finals, but news broke shortly after Sunday's Game 7 win that Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart exited Boston's arena in a walking boot. Udoka revealed on Monday that Smart suffered a right mid-foot sprain before being removed with two minutes left in a blowout and his status was in doubt.

When the Celtics' injury report dropped in the hours before Game 1, Smart was ruled out, and in another stunning blow to their top-rated defense, Al Horford entered health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

The Celtics still stifled the Heat's offense for much of the first half on Tuesday, when Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 29 points to give them a 62-54 lead at the break, but they felt the absence of their two defensive leaders on Miami's 22-2 run in the opening six minutes of the third quarter. That was all the Heat needed.

"Obviously, Al and Marcus are veteran guys who calm us down at times," Udoka said after the loss. "You might miss that some, but it was a little bit of everybody. It wasn't just young guys and Payton [Pritchard] and those guys. It was Jayson and some of our veterans making the same mistakes, so no excuse there."

Miami felt no sympathy for Boston, since six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry is also sidelined with a left hamstring injury, and the Heat have hardly needed him, winning all seven of his missed playoff games. Milwaukee will not shed a tear, either, after losing to the Celtics without three-time All-Star Khris Middleton.

The Celtics hardly had time to process their injuries in the single off day between physical series against the Bucks and Heat. Playing without Smart and Horford increased the difficulty level for an already tired team.

"We've got to be even more disciplined," said Jaylen Brown. "Obviously, we weren’t prepared to be without Al. We definitely weren’t prepared to be without Al and Smart. It's not an excuse; we've got to be better."

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart watched Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals from the sidelines with a wrap on his injured right foot. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports)
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart watched Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals from the sidelines with a wrap on his injured right foot. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports)

Smart is Boston's answer to Jimmy Butler's inspirational effort and held the Heat star to 23% shooting in their individual matchups during the 2020 Eastern Conference finals. Butler scored 17 of his 41 points in the game-changing third quarter and relentlessly hunted backup Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard all night.

Likewise, Horford's ability to space the floor on offense figured to limit Bam Adebayo's interior presence, but the Heat center had free rein of the paint helping off non-shooting Celtics bigs Robert Williams III and Daniel Theis. Boston could manufacture no offense in Adebayo's vicinity during Miami's 22-2 landslide.

Making matters worse, the Celtics lost Williams with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Adebayo's foot caught his lower left leg. Williams missed the first two games of the playoffs following a procedure to repair a tear in his left meniscus and sat the final four games against the Bucks with a bone bruise in the same knee. Williams started Game 1 against the Heat and played well in his 28 minutes, totaling 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks. He was Boston's only player with a positive plus/minus.

In a bit of welcome news for the Celtics, Udoka suggested Williams should return for Game 2.

"I think Rob just got a cramp in his calf from what I heard," he said, "so nothing to do with his knee."

Udoka asked 20 minutes of Theis, the third-string center behind Tatum and Williams. Smart's absence necessitated 30 minutes from Pritchard, who attempted more shots than he had in all but one game in his career, and 11 minutes from Aaron Nesmith, who played seven garbage minutes in the first two rounds.

Miami has proven it can win starting Gabe Vincent in place of Lowry at point guard. Vincent averaged 23 minutes throughout the regular season and started 27 games. He scored 17 points on 10 shots in Game 1.

"Doesn't matter who is on the floor," Vincent said of the injuries for both teams.

Boston's health is the bigger concern now. The Celtics did not rule out Horford for Game 2, but without negative PCR tests over the next two days, the earliest he could return is Game 3 on Saturday in Boston. Likewise, Smart's right foot was still sore and swollen with "limited basketball movements" on Tuesday.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow after some more treatment and time off," said Udoka.

Just one of those guys back in the lineup would significantly increase Udoka's rotational flexibility. Without either, he can try stealing some of Theis' minutes with Grant Williams as a small-ball center, but that means more dependence on Pritchard and Nesmith. Any offense from Derrick White would help, but he, Tatum and Brown have only played a handful of meaningful possessions with Grant Williams as their center all season.

The relentless Heat are hard enough to handle at full strength. Facing them on one day of rest when they have had four is all the more difficult. Doing so without Horford and Smart was too much ask in Game 1. Both are expected back in the series, but Miami is not going to help Boston off the mat in the meantime.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Canada gives up two 5-on-3 goals in third, hangs on for 5-3 win over Germany

    HELSINKI — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and Canada overcame an undisciplined third period in a 5-3 win over Germany on Friday at the world hockey championship. Cole Sillinger, Kent Johnson and Noah Gregor also scored for defending champion Canada in its opening game of the tournament. Moritz Seider, the Detroit Red Wings defenceman recently named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, had a goal and two assists for Germany. Marc Michaelis and Matthias Plachta also scored whi

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir