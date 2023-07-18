Gambling White Paper a ‘huge miss’ that will not prevent harm, MPs told

An NHS expert has described the Government’s gambling White Paper as a “huge miss”, telling MPs he does not believe it will prevent harm or lead to a drop in referrals.

Dr Matthew Gaskell, clinical lead for the NHS Northern Gambling Service, also told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee that policy-making needs to be insulated from the influence of the gambling industry, adding: “And that’s a major concern for all of us.”

Asked if he expects referrals to his clinic to fall as a result of the gambling White Paper, Dr Gaskell said: “No, I expect them to increase.

“In part that’s due to the NHS expansion, but I don’t see a change as a result of the White Paper.

“When I reflect on what we see across the NHS clinics, we expect to see a continuation of the culture of high frequency continuous gambling. Unaffordable losses look set to continue.

“As my colleagues have expressed, a huge miss on advertising, very weak on marketing and sponsorship of our national sports – the current voluntary arrangement for the front of football shirts is a case in point, with recent research showing that only 5% of gambling logos would be addressed during a live Premier League football match by that measure.”

He went on: “There seems set to be a continuation of the business model of the industry which relies on disproportionate profits coming from those harmed and addicted from gambling.

“There seems to be little incentive for operators to comply – we could draw upon the Gambling Commission record fines as well as examples in our clinic of systemic and continuing failures.

“The ease of access to addictive content looks set to continue.

“Overall this is not a prevention-of-harm White Paper.

“The priority has to be to safeguard our citizens, to have a zero tolerance to gambling-related suicides, to create an industry where people can enjoy a night at the bingo, a day at the races, a fiver on a football accumulator at the weekend, but to stop this culture of intensive consumption that is leading to the harm that we see in the clinics.”

He added: “And we need to insulate policy-making from the influence of the gambling industry, and that’s a major concern for all of us.”