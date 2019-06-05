Gambling site has Raptors as odds-on favourite to sign Kawhi Leonard

It’s amazing how quickly a rumoured house purchase can sway the public’s opinion on an upcoming free agent’s plans.

Just a few days after reports suggested Kawhi Leonard had purchased a house in the Toronto area, Odds Shark released its latest odds on where Kawhi will end up in the summer, singling out the Raptors as the betting favourite.

It’s not surprising that the Clippers, who had reportedly been doing plenty of homework this season with frequent visits to Scotiabank Arena, have the second-best odds at +120. Rounding out the top 5 the Nets (+650), Lakers (+800) and Knicks (+1000).

Kawhi’s next landing spot has been a hot topic throughout the entire NBA season, and no matter how well things were going in Toronto it was always widely assumed that he’d walk come season’s end.

An Instagram video posted by his sister, Miesha Slayton, seemed to echo that assumption last week when an unnamed voice was heard saying “they know darn well he ain’t going to be there next year” before Slayton deleted the video.

The odds were seemingly stacked against the Raptors from the moment they swung a blockbuster trade with the Spurs to secure Kawhi’s services last summer. But Toronto — both the franchise and the city — has pulled out all the stops in wooing the man who’s become a city-wide icon in less than a year.

The Raptors added the phrase “load management” to our basketball vernacular by allowing Kawhi to sit out 22 regular games, something his previous team was much more reticent to do. Based the fact that the team’s patient medical staff was able to keep Kawhi’s troublesome thigh tendinopathy at bay, Raptors fans had reason to be optimistic.

Kawhi Leonard reacts late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Playing with Kyle Lowry — coupled with the emergence of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet — meant Leonard won’t be charged with carrying the team’s weight all on his own. The addition of Marc Gasol at the trade deadline told Leonard that this team is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

As we all know by now, winning is everything for Kawhi.

He speaks very highly of head coach Nick Nurse, gushes about the city of Toronto whenever he’s asked, and in helping the Raptors earn their first trip to the NBA Finals, he’s already tasted success north of the border.

Yet despite all of this, Kawhi’s noted desire to play in his home state of California had many believing he’d be one-and-done in Toronto.

With one little real estate rumour, the odds seem to have swung in Toronto’s favour, and if Leonard proves Odds Shark to be correct later this summer, expect to see a lot more Kawhi murals popping up throughout the city of Toronto.

