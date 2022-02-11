Gambling Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global gambling market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down. Description:

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gambling Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227742/?utm_source=GNW
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for gambling? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The gambling market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

It places the market within the context of the wider gambling market; and compares it with other markets.

The report covers the following chapters
Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report
Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the gambling market. This chapter also defines and describes the services and related goods covered in the report.
Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the gambling market along with key features and differentiators for those products.
Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the gambling industry supply chain.
Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global gambling market.
Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global gambling market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
PESTEL Analysis – This chapter describes the market opportunity assessment through the PESTEL analysis.
Regulatory Landscape- This section describes the regulatory landscape of gambling in major countries globally.
Emergence Of Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality – This section describes the emergence of augmented reality and virtual reality in the gambling market
Illegal Gambling Market – This section provides information about illegal gambling such as underground casinos, sports betting and other illegal online gambling statistics in some major countries.
Impact of COVID-19– This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the gambling market.
Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.
Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.
Global Macro Comparison –The global gambling market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the gambling market size, percentage of GDP, and average gambling market expenditure.
Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region.This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.
Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global gambling market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.
Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
Market Background – This section describes the amusements market of which the gambling market is a segment. This chapter includes the global amusements market 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 values, and regional and country analyses for the amusements market.
Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for gambling in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.
Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Scope
Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Casino; Lotteries; Sports Betting; Others
2) By Channel Type: Offline; Online; Virtual Reality(VR)

Companies Mentioned: China Welfare Lottery; The Hong Kong Jockey Club; MGM Resorts International; Crown Resorts

Countries Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; gambling indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Reasons to Purchase
Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48 geographies.
Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
Identify growth segments for investment.
Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
Benchmark performance against key competitors.
Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227742/?utm_source=GNW

