Gambling companies consider reduction in adverts amid concern

Gambling companies will consider how often betting adverts are shown due to concern expressed by the public.

The government is currently reducing the maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals to £2 per bet, and Labour is lobbying for a ban on gambling adverts during sporting broadcasts.

Research showed that an hour and a half of ads were showing during the World Cup, and the Gambling Commission estimates there are almost half a million people in the UK with gambling problems.

In response, the Remote Gambling Association, which includes Bet365, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power and William Hill, admitted it was “very mindful of public concerns”, and that its own regulations for gambling were “reviewed on an annual basis”.

The RGA went on to say: “The process for deciding what enhancements and additions might be introduced in 2019 is currently underway. At this stage it would be wrong to speculate on the outcome of the review.

“But we are all very mindful of the public concerns that have been expressed about the amount of sports betting advertising that takes place on television.

“In relation to the Young People and Gambling report, we note that the principal forms of gambling do not relate to online gambling.

“The issue of children and gambling is a complex area and we would never suggest that improvements cannot be made.”





The association held a board meeting this week and discussed implementing a ban on advertising for gambling before the watershed, reducing the number of adverts shown, and abolishing in-play adverts during events.

There has been concern over the scale of advertising for sport betting in the UK, as a report on Wednesday claimed that there were 50,000 children in the UK with a gambling problem, which represented a four-fold increase in two years.

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson has proposed to add a 1% tax on gambling companies in order “to treat more gambling addicts when they require help with their condition”, which could raise £140 million a year. A voluntary levy currently raises £10m annually.