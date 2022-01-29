Is Gambia vs Cameroon on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch AFCON fixture

Cameroon look to continue their march to the title (AFP via Getty Images)

Cameroon will take on Gambia in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Saturday.

While Cameroon head coach Toni Conceicao says they aren’t underestimating Gambia, they are targeting a win. Before the competition began the manager said they were going to settle for nothing less than the trophy.

“It’s what they put on the table when I signed my contract: at least get to the final, do everything to win it,” Conceicao told AFP.

“We feel that the people and history of Cameroon oblige us to do it. It sets the bar pretty high, but we’re convinced we can reach these goals.”

But how likely are they are achieving the goal? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 29 January at 4pm GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BBC Two and Sky Sports Premier League. Supporters will also be able to stream the fixture on the BBC iPlayer and, for subscribers, on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Gambia will be without Yusupha Njie after he was handed a red card against Guinea. On the injury front, Ablie Jallow is in doubt after he limped off the pitch and Noah Sonko Sundberg missed the match against Guinea with injury.

Cameroon, on the other hand, haven’t suffered major injuries at the tournament and so they have the pick of their team.

Predicted line-ups

Gambia: Jobe; Modou, Colley, Sanneh, Tore; Marreh, Adams, Darboe; Colley, Barrow, Ceesay

Cameroon: Onana; Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Ngamaleu, Ekambi; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Odds

Gambia - 15/2

Cameroon - 1/2

Prediction

Cameroon are the team with the experience and it would take a lot for Gambia, a nation debuting at the tournament, to cause an upset. While it wouldn’t be impossible, after Cameroon edged past Comoros they have to be growing in confidence that they’ll make it to the last four. Gambia 0-3 Cameroon.