Gambia vs Cameroon live stream: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final online and on TV today

Gambia will play in a quarter-final on Saturday (AFP via Getty Images)

Gambia take on Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Saturday where the former are targeting an upset.

Gambia are debuting at the tournament and will aim to knock out hosts Cameroon. It will be a tough ask and while everyone is betting against them, their head coach Tom Saintfiet believes they could reach the semi-finals.

“I’ve always addressed the media by saying that we’re the minnows, that we’re here to learn and that we’re the underdogs,” he told Sky.

“We’ve proven in the last three-and-a-half years what we can do having won our qualifying group and drawn with Nigeria in our previous campaign. We’ve also beaten Morocco in an away friendly. We’ve had good results against big nations so we knew we were competitive. Inside the group, our target is much higher than what we communicated to the public. We’re on track and now we’ll see what our limitations are. You can dream, but on the pitch it has to happen.”

But who will start for Gambia and what time does it start? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 29 January at 4pm GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BBC Two and Sky Sports Premier League. Supporters will also be able to stream the fixture on the BBC iPlayer and, for subscribers, on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Gambia will be without Yusupha Njie after he was handed a red card against Guinea. On the injury front, Ablie Jallow is in doubt after he limped off the pitch and Noah Sonko Sundberg missed the match against Guinea with injury.

Cameroon, on the other hand, haven’t suffered major injuries at the tournament and so they have the pick of their team.

Predicted line-ups

Story continues

Gambia: Jobe; Modou, Colley, Sanneh, Tore; Marreh, Adams, Darboe; Colley, Barrow, Ceesay

Cameroon: Onana; Fai, Moukoudi, Ngadeu, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Ngamaleu, Ekambi; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Odds

Gambia - 15/2

Cameroon - 1/2

Prediction

Cameroon are the team with the experience and it would take a lot for Gambia, a nation debuting at the tournament, to cause an upset. While it wouldn’t be impossible, after Cameroon edged past Comoros they have to be growing in confidence that they’ll make it to the last four. Gambia 0-3 Cameroon.