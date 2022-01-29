Gambia vs Cameroon LIVE! AFCON 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gambia vs Cameroon LIVE!

The hosts of the Africa Cup of Nations continue their quest for glory with a game against minnows Gambia this afternoon.

Japoma Stadium in Douala hosts the Lions’ quarter-final tie with the lowest-ranked side that qualified for the tournament, with the West Africans 150th in the world and enjoying their AFCON debut.

Cameroon are no strangers to contending with plucky upstarts however, having overcome a Comoros side without a registered goalkeeper in their last-16 tie. Gambia, meanwhile, downed Guinea courtesy of a Musa Barrow goal.

All eyes will be on captain Vincent Aboubakar once again with the striker currently the tournament’s top scorer and very much harbouring ambitions of lifting the trophy next Sunday on home soil.

Egypt or Morocco await the victor of this quarter-final tie, two teams who will play tomorrow with Burkina Faso taking on Tunisia later today.

With kick-off at 4pm, follow Standard Sport’s live blog for all the latest updates...

Everything you need to know ahead of the game

Kick-off time: 4pm GMT | Japoma Stadium

How can I watch the match live in the UK?

Early team news

Predicted XIs

Evening Standard score prediction

Team news

13:50 , Malik Ouzia

As it stands, no major changes are expected from either side, though it’ll be interesting to see whether Cameroon look to go on the offensive again.

Having seen Gambia prove dangerous on the counter, António Conceição could look to drop an attacker in place of more defensive solidity.

How to watch

13:43 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC Two and Sky Sports, although the exact channel is to be confirmed.

Live stream: Both the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will provide a live stream, as well as Sky Go (available to Sky Sports subscribers).

Good afternoon!

13:35 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of a huge day in the Africa Cup of Nations!

First up we have hosts Cameroon facing Gambia, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament who have enjoyed their AFCON debut rather a lot.

Team news will land at 3pm GMT with kick-off at 4pm.