Galtier embroiled in hostile Nice return as PSG snap winless run

Christophe Galtier discussed his hostile return to Nice and hailed Paris Saint-Germain's resolve following their 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos ensured a return to winning ways after back-to-back losses for the Ligue 1 champions.

Defeats against Rennes and Lyon had seen the league leaders slip up in their title pursuit, marking out their trip to Galtier's old club as a must-win.

The former Nice boss was greeted with offensive banners upon his return – one of which targeted his mother to his understandable frustration.

"I went to thank them for this wonderful welcome," he told Canal+, before explaining his gesture towards the supporters.

"Why did I react like this? Did you see? Did you read? Did you hear? My mother, she's 83 years old, recovering from cancer."

On the match, Galtier added: "We obviously had a lot of pressure on our shoulders.

"[With] our underperformance, with the victory for [second-placed] Lens and especially against Nice, coming to win here was important.

"We didn't have our best game of the season, but we had a lot of solidarity and fighting spirit. We have three important points [as a result]."

Victory at Allianz Riviera saw PSG restore a six-point cushion between them and Lens, who they face next weekend in what is set to be a decisive clash in the title race.

Galtier stressed he will need his side to up their game against their rivals for the Ligue 1 crown, adding: "Next week, it will take as much fighting spirit, but we must be better on the ball.

"[We are] six points ahead. It's better to have them than to chase after them. We have an important game on Saturday."