Galt man faces attempted homicide charge. Police say he attacked visitor in his home

Officers arrested a Galt man who is accused of arriving at his home Thursday morning and attacking a visitor, punching and later hitting him with the stock of a firearm before firing a shotgun as the person fled.

Santiago Alexander Borjon, 20, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide in connection with Thursday’s reported assault, the Galt Police Department announced Friday in a news release. Borjon on Friday afternoon remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

Jail records show Galt police also arrested Borjon on suspicion of having sex with a minor more than three years younger than him, corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and domestic violence. It’s unclear from which specific allegations these felony charges stem; that information was not included in the police news release.

About 5:45 a.m. Thursday, the Police Department received multiple calls reporting a male victim in distress in the area of West E Street and Labrador Court. Police said the person was bleeding from his face and arms.

Investigators learned that he had gone to a friend’s home and fell asleep. Police said the suspect, later identified as Borjon, also lived at the Galt home.

Borjon arrived home, threatened the male visitor and retrieved a knife, before assaulting him, according to the Police Department.

Police said Borjon held the knife as he punched the person on his face and body before he grabbed a firearm and hit him with the stock of the gun several times.

Borjon fired one shotgun round as the person fled the home, police said, but the male was not struck by gunfire as he escaped. Borjon was later identified as the assault suspect. Officers said they found Borjon trying to hide in a nearby vehicle before they took him into custody without further incident.