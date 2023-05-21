Gallo homers for 4th time in 7 games, Twins beat Angels 6-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joey Gallo homered for the fourth time in seven games, Trevor Larnach hit an RBI triple that turned into a Little League home run and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 on Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 11th home run of the season for the Angels, a night before he takes a 5-1 record to the mound for the rubber game. Minnesota will be trying to win its second road series in eight tries this season.

Kyle Farmer, Kyle Garlick and Willi Castro drove in runs in a three-run first. Farmer went 3 for 5 and is batting .395 (15 for 38) since becoming Minnesota's starting third baseman on May 10.

Gallo boosted the lead to 4-1 with a leadoff homer in the sixth, his 11th home run this season.

Larnach tripled into the right-field corner in the seventh against Andrew Wantz, scoring Farmer from first, then came home when second baseman Brandon Drury took the throw from right fielder Hunter Renfroe and heaved the ball past third for an error.

Louie Varland (2-0) gave up two runs and six hits in five innings.

Jared Walsh of the Angels went 0 for 4 with a fourth-inning RBI groundout in his season debut. Walsh had been on the injured list because of headaches and insomnia.

Patrick Sandoval (3-3) allowed three runs, five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. The Angels have not won consecutive home games this month.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Byron Buxton, who had a a run and two walks as the designated hitter, came out of the game in the sixth inning because of tightness in his right leg. … 2B Jorge Polanco (strained hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, INF Edouard Julien was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Angels: OF Brett Phillips was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Pablo López (2-2) will look to bounce back after allowing a season-high three homers in 4 2/3 innings against the Dodgers.

Angels: Ohtani (5-1) has allowed five runs in two of his past four starts but won both of them, against Oakland and Baltimore.

Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press