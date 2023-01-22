Gallo Center ‘thrilled’ to add music legend to current season. Other new shows also set

A performance by a legend is among shows added to the current season at Modesto’s Gallo Center for the Arts.

Patti LaBelle will play at 7:30 p.m. March 22 at the downtown Modesto venue. Tickets are on sale now, $79-$129, at galloarts.org.

More shows are expected to join the season lineup soon, once confirmed, according to Doug Hosner, director of marketing and communications at the Gallo Center.

LaBelle is a Grammy winner and hit maker with songs including “Lady Marmalade,” “When You Talk About Love,” “New Attitude,” “If Only You Knew” and “On My Own.”

“Thrilled simply does not describe how we feel to welcome Miss LaBelle for her debut performance at the Gallo Center,” the theater’s website says.

Also added to the season is classic rock band America, returning to the venue Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $59-$99.

Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell bring their 53rd anniversary tour to Modesto.

The band’s hits include “A Horse with No Name,” “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” “Sister Golden Hair” and more.

Finally, country a cappella group Home Free also has been added.

Home Free will play May 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69.