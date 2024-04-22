Galligan and Atkin-Davies to miss Grand Slam decider

Rosie Galligan (left) has made 16 appearances for England and Lark Atkin-Davies (right) has featured 57 times [Getty Images]

Watch live coverage of Saturday's match on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 16:20 BST.

Rosie Galligan and Lark Atkin-Davies will miss England's Grand Slam decider against France on Saturday through injury.

Lock Galligan, 25, pulled out of the 88-10 win over Ireland in the warm-up with a thumb injury, while hooker Atkin-Davies, 29, came off with an ankle injury.

Both will see specialists this week to assess the injuries.

Exeter Chiefs wing Katie Buchanan has been called up after injury, while Gloucester-Hartpury number eight Sarah Beckett and Leicester hooker Amy Cokayne are available after bans.

Victory in Bordeaux would secure a third successive Grand Slam and sixth Six Nations title in a row for the Red Roses.