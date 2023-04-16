Gallen outpitches Alcantara as Diamondbacks beat Marlins 5-0

MIAMI (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins 5-0 on Sunday.

Corbin Carroll homered for Arizona, and Pavin Smith and Christian Walker also had two hits apiece.

Gallen (2-1) retired his first 13 batters before Bryan De La Cruz singled with one out in the fifth. Avisaíl García then was hit by a pitch before Gallen retired Jean Segura on a flyout and struck out Jacob Stallings.

Gallen struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings and walked none. Kevin Ginkel then got four outs before Kyle Nelson finished a four-hitter.

Alcantara (1-2) permitted five runs, four earned, and seven hits in six innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out nine and walked none.

Alcantara has dropped his last two starts after throwing a three-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota on April 4.

The Associated Press