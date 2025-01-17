Gallatin and Eastern Washington host Idaho

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-10, 2-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-4, 3-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Idaho after Ella Gallatin scored 23 points in Eastern Washington's 89-80 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals have gone 6-1 at home. Idaho is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 2-2 in conference play. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Idaho's average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 34.3% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The Vandals and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Hassmann is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Vandals.

Peyton Howard averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press