Gallagher Premiership team of the weekend: Julian Montoya awesome in Leicester win

In a competitive weekend of action there were big wins for Sale, Gloucester and Leicester, while Bath fought back valiantly before coming up short against Saracens.

Here, Telegraph Sport brings you our Gallagher Premiership team of the weekend after round six.

15. Matt Gallagher (Bath)

The Bath full-back took his try with aplomb and barely put a foot wrong in the nuts and bolts of his game, striking a sublime 50:22 late on.

14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Enjoying a breakthrough campaign so far, Roebuck added two more tries to his tally against the Exiles. Rangy, powerful, skilful and athletic, he is some prospect.

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath)

After a solid, promising debut last week, Lawrence exploded at the StoneX. He beat 11 Saracens defenders and made 254 metres: jaw-dropping statistics by any measure.

12. Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers)

Relishing his clash with André Esterhuizen, Scott was resolute in defence and made a series of darting carries. One was complemented by a try-scoring offload to Tommy Reffell.

11. Mateo Carreras (Newcastle Falcons)

Dave Walder’s men went down to Northampton, but not before Carreras had added another ludicrous solo try to his growing collection by slaloming past half a dozen Saints.

10. Owen Farrell (Saracens)

Bath's late resurgence sent Farrell into overdrive, the Saracens skipper finding himself defending at wing, full-back and fly-half. His late interception of Max Ojomoh's pass was the match-winning moment.

9. Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Everyone held their breath as Quirke needed attention on a knee tweak in the first half. Thankfully, he was fine and proceeded to spark Sale in an assured victory.

1. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

Either one of Ellis Genge or Val Rapava Ruskin could have taken this slot. A few hours previously, though, Rodd had underlined his considerable skills on both sides of the ball.

2. Julian Montoya (Leicester Tigers)

What a coup it was for Leicester to tie down the Argentina skipper. Combative and unyielding, he tormented Harlequins at the breakdown and scored another try.

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears)

On the eve of another England squad announcement, with Will Stuart going down with a knee injury, Sinckler delivered arguably his best performance for Bristol. Talk about timing.

4. Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks)

Re-signing Jean-Luc and his brother Dan represented a phenomenal piece of business for Sale. The pair are among the most consistently effective players in the competition.

5. Alex Moon (Northampton Saints)

Dave Ribbans made a number of eye-catching carries but his locking partner gets the nod for an effective display against Newcastle, laying the foundation for an important victory.

6. Jordy Reid (Gloucester)

George Skivington revealed that Reid had been ill throughout the week, which makes you question how many more Bristol attacks could he have ruined with a clean bill of health.

7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers)

Two tries and a try-saving tackle on Luke Northmore headlined Reffell’s day against Harlequins but, as Steve Borthwick noted, he is a “glue player” that fills games with myriad subtle contributions.

8. Ruan Ackermann (Gloucester)

Certain omissions from England squads make less the more a standout performer is omitted. Ackermann, vital for Gloucester with his carrying and breakdown work, fits into that bracket.