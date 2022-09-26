Gallagher Premiership team of the weekend: Elliot Daly edges battle of star full-backs

Gallagher Premiership team of the weekend: Elliot Daly in action for Saracens against Gloucester - GETTY IMAGES

Tries, staggering comebacks, phenomenal scrummaging, an emotional farewell and more tries. This was a Premiership weekend packed with drama. Here Telegraph Sport brings you our latest team of the weekend.

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens)

This could have been a team of full-backs. Jacob Umaga inspired Wasps, Henry Arundell sparkled for London Irish, Tyrone Green made hay for Harlequins, George Furbank sparked two tries for Northampton Saints and Freddie Steward bagged a hat-trick. Daly takes the plaudits after another intrepid attacking display from Saracens. His break for Ben Earl’s finish was gorgeous.

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

Returning to action after his 10 weeks off, Freeman picked up where he left off with England in Australia and troubled Leicester Tigers from the off in a try-scoring performance. He roamed into midfield to link attacks nicely, which is exactly what Eddie Jones will want from him.

13. Luke Northmore (Harlequins)

Balanced, strong and deceptively quick, Northmore was the catalyst for a remarkable Harlequins rearguard and will still harbour England ambitions. It must have felt particularly nice for a Devonian to star at Sandy Park.

Luke Northmore grabbed himself two tries against Exeter, including a superb solo effort - GETTY IMAGES

12. Burger Odendaal (Wasps)

There are a number of clever signings in this side and Odendaal is proving to be a fine addition for Wasps. He suffered a couple of defensive lapses at The Rec but was integral to a fantastic win.

11. Nemani Nadolo (Leicester Tigers)

Surely it is a matter of time before Cadan Murley is brought into the England fold. His head-to-head against Jack Nowell was compelling. Josh Bassett caught the eye as well but Nadolo was simply irrepressible, tormenting Northampton with every touch.

10. Billy Searle (Worcester Warriors)

Has the fly-half ever given a more accurate and assured display? Newcastle were, admittedly, miles off the pace and ripe for the taking, but you can only play what’s in front of you. Searle’s deft pop created Worcester’s first try before a soaring mis-pass to Duhan van der Merwe added the Warriors’ second. After the game, he spoke of his pride in wearing the shirt and, on this evidence, let’s hope it was not the last time. Owen Farrell and then Marcus Smith went well, too, conducting epic comebacks.

9. Stu Townsend (Exeter Chiefs)

Combative and opportunistic, Townsend is a real handful when the Exeter forwards are motoring. He underlined as much as Chiefs built a lead over Harlequins, finishing his try very nicely.

1. Val Rapava Genge (Gloucester)

Ellis Genge helped Bristol Bears to a third straight win and shunted over for his third try in two appearances, too. Rapava Ruskin bagged two, and represents a fine effort from Gloucester in Barnet that was denied at the death.

2. Curtis Langdon (Worcester Warriors)

Like Searle, Langdon saved the best until what might be the last for Worcester. Certainly, in his time at Sale and his brief stint so far with the Warriors, it is tough to pick out a match in which he was so present and involved. He encapsulated the emotion at Sixways, wearing his heart on his sleeve to harry Newcastle defensively and never gave an inch. Charlie Clare and Tom Woolstencroft deserve mentions.

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

His team were actually trailing Northampton Saints on the scoreboard when Cole was replaced by Joe Heyes midway through the second half. From that point, Leicester pulled away. Cole’s exceptional scrummaging had softened up the hosts, though. He was imperious.

Tighthead prop Dan Cole, who will turn 36 next May, is in exceptional form - GETTY IMAGES

4. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

From a first-half charge-down to a couple of surging runs out wide via clattering tackles, both on the gain-line and leading kick-chases, Chessum was relentless. The towering Tiger is going from strength to strength.

5. Joe Batley (Worcester Warriors)

However long Worcester’s inevitable suspension, a lasting image of their season will be Batley slicing through to cap their thrashing of Newcastle wearing a wide grin.

6. Nizaam Carr (Wasps)

Any of Wasps’ back-row trio could have been picked here because the Willis brothers were brilliant, too. Carr edges out George Martin for this spot thanks to some dynamic carrying that Bath found difficult to contain.

7. Christ Tshinzua (Exeter Chiefs)

On the day that Ali Hepher confirmed that Sam Simmonds would be heading to Montpellier, Tshinzua’s two tries will have delighted Exeter fans. His first finish, long before the match-winner, was simply ferocious.

8. Magnus Bradbury (Bristol Bears)

Archie White and Billy Vunipola, as well as Hanro Liebenberg and Tom Willis, made strong claims here. Bradbury’s 16 carries hauled Bristol past London Irish and continued his fine start to life in Bear Country.