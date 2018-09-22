Premiership roundup: Northampton’s Dan Biggar hits post with last-gasp conversion, Wasps march on and Bristol find home form

Northampton’s Dan Biggar hit the post with a last-gasp conversion that would have earned a draw for Saints against Bath at the Recreation Ground.

Bath were cruising at 17-7 going into the last 10 minutes but the Wales fly-half landed a penalty and then sent left wing Tom Collins away for a try in the last minute. He just could not add the extra points and the game finished 17-15.

Home fly-half Freddie Burns was a relieved man because, after scoring or creating all his side’s points, it was his deliberate knock-on that surrendered territory and possession in those closing moments.

Wasps came from behind to seal their third Gallagher Premiership triumph of the campaign after impressively overcoming Sale Sharks 31-13 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Sharks were the better side in the opening quarter, going 10-3 ahead via Jono Ross’ try and five points from the boot of Alan MacGinty – but the Midlanders soon displayed their quality.

Nizaam Carr crossed the whitewash before Josh Bassett followed him over the line, while Lima Sopoaga converted both after kicking an earlier penalty, as last season’s domestic semi-finalists went 17-10 in front at the break.

Nizaam Carr scores for Wasps (Getty)

MacGinty reduced the deficit from the tee but William Stuart’s effort moved the visitors clear and Nathan Hughes complete the win late on.

Steve Diamond’s men have often struggled to find their rhythm at the beginning of campaigns and they have started 2018/19 in similar fashion after three defeats in four games.

Bristol Bears made it two homes wins in succession by downing lethargic Harlequins 20-13 at Ashton Gate.

After defeating Bath 17-10 in their opening fixture, the Premiership newcomers repeated the dose with a deserved win in incessant rain.

Piers O’Connor scored their only try with Ian Madigan kicking five penalties.

Quins began brightly to take a 10-0 lead but hampered by three yellow cards, they fell away badly with only Danny Care bringing any impetus to their game. He scored their try which James Lang converted before adding two penalties.