Galeno has no regrets over snubbing Portugal to chase Brazil ‘dream’

Porto’s Galeno has no regrets over his decision to represent Brazil ahead of Portugal.

The Brazilian-born winger could have played for Portugal having lived in the country for over five years and was expected to be named in Roberto Martinez’s latest squad after an impressive season.

But Galeno, who featured in Porto’s penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals, was instead called up by Brazil boss Dorival Junior for their upcoming friendlies against England and Spain.

Foco no objetivo! 🎯 Mais um dia de treinamentos intensos da Seleção Brasileira em Londres!. 📸: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF pic.twitter.com/d3qlooUY9s — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 19, 2024

It has been the 26-year-old’s dream to play for the country of his birth, and he said: “I’m not going to change my opinion (representing Brazil and saying no to Portugal).

“It’s been a dream since I was a child to represent my country, Brazil. I talked to the manager (Dorival Junior) but even before he called me, I already had the desire to represent Brazil and I’m not going to change.

“I’m going to do my best to represent this shirt. It will be another one to help achieve many things in the Selecao.”

Galeno’s Porto team-mate Wendell has also been selected as preparations ramp up for this summer’s Copa America.

Galeno featured for Porto against Arsenal in the Champions League (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Me and Wendell have known each other for a long time,” Galeno added. “We will transfer (our skills) to the Selecao, which we already do at Porto. You can be sure that we will do our best on the field and learn from those who are already there.

“We will pass on what we know to them as well. We will give great victories to the Brazilians. It hasn’t sunk in yet that I’m here in the Selecao. I was crying with my family when I heard.”

Brazil play England at Wembley on Saturday – the first meeting between the two since 2017.