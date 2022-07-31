Galaxy's struggles continue in shutout loss to Dallas FC

Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, shown here against New York City FC in February, made seven saves in a 1-0 loss to Dallas FC on Saturday. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Franco Jara score and Maarten Paes made four saves to lead Dallas FC to a 1-0 victory Saturday night over the Galaxy.

Jara scored in the ninth minute to give Dallas (9-6-8) a 1-0 lead. Marco Farfan had an assist on the goal.

Dallas outshot the Galaxy (9-10-3) 15-10, with seven shots on goal to three for the Galaxy.

Paes saved all four shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved seven of the eight shots he faced for the Galaxy.

Up next for the Galaxy is a friendly against Chivas at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.