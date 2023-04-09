Galaxy remain winless on the season after shutout loss to Houston

Wire reports
·1 min read
Houston Dynamo midfielder Amine Bassi during the second half.
Houston Dynamo midfielder Amine Bassi, shown here during a match against Austin FC on March 18, scored on a penalty kick during a 3-0 win over Galaxy. (Michael Wyke / Associated Press)

Houston forward Amine Bassi made MLS history, becoming the first player in league history to score on a penalty kick in four straight games in the Dynamo’s 3-0 win over the Galaxy on Saturday night.

Bassi scored a 65th-minute penalty goal as the Dynamo (3-3-0) applied pressure through the Galaxy box when a Dynamo player went down but no penalty was called.

Play was stopped for a VAR check, the penalty was awarded, and Bassi booted the ball past goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann for the record-setting penalty goal.

The Galaxy (0-3-3) watched their winless streak extend to six.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.