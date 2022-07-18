Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Renewal Contract from Colorado Springs Schools for District-Wide Audio/Visual Installation

Contract extension for Galaxy's AV solutions reflects positive market reception and momentum with recurring business model

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, was awarded a renewal contract from Colorado Springs School District 11 for a 2nd year.

The Audio/Visual Installation contract was originally awarded in October 2021.

Located centrally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, District 11 represents the headquarters of the city, including 55 schools as well as alternative education opportunities, and its near 30,000 students.

"Securing renewal contracts is a testament to our customer service and superior products," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "This customer chose to extend their contract with us for an additional year after working with us for several months, which proves our ability to service larger school districts and provides an excellent use case to win additional business with other large school districts."

"This single contract accounted for over $100,000 in revenue from October 2021 through the renewal period of July 1, 2022," said Magen McGahee, Chief Financial Officer. "We are excited about the opportunity to continue servicing this school district and we look forward to further expanding our relationship with them through the renewal period. These contracts demonstrate the robustness of our reoccurring revenue business model and drives our ability to cash-flow our own operations."

For more information on Colorado Springs Schools, District 11 please visit, https://www.d11.org/domain/170

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

Story continues

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

Company Contact

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P: 888-859-1274

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 949-546-6326

GAXY@mzgroup.us

