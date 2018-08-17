Galaxy feel burden of recent slide before game vs. Galaxy

With the addition of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a nine-game unbeaten run, the Los Angeles Galaxy seemed poised for a long playoff run.

Three matches later, they're worried about just making the postseason.

The Galaxy are winless in their past three matches heading into Saturday's showdown in Seattle. They're coming off two 2-2 draws at home to Colorado and Minnesota United FC, clubs that are out of the playoff picture.

Making matters worse, the Galaxy twice blew one-goal leads in each of those draws and also had the lead in a 2-1 loss two weeks ago in Colorado.

Had the Galaxy (10-8-7) held onto each of those advantages, they'd be in first place in the Western Conference. Instead, they're fourth.

"Everybody talks about the playoffs. The way we play now, we don't even deserve playoffs," said Ibrahimovic, the international star who has 15 goals since joining the Galaxy. "This is the moment you show everyone you want to be in the playoffs. This is the game you kill.

"The opponent is not better than us, but they are better organized, they play better than us, and they want to play. They're on their toes and they are in the field and playing. We're doing everything opposite."

The two-time defending conference champion Sounders (9-9-5) are making another second-half push for the playoffs. Seattle is unbeaten in its past eight matches (6-0-2) and has tied a franchise record with five straight victories.

"To see it come together, it's very nice obviously, but we don't want to put ourselves in this position every year," midfielder Cristian Roldan said of the team's annual slow starts. "And unfortunately we have in the last three years. But next season we need to ramp it up from the get-go.

"You want to be a title-contending team, put yourself in the best position possible to make a run and, at the end of the day, strive for the Supporters' Shield because you not only put yourself in a better position (for the playoffs) but you win another trophy."

The Sounders are coming off a 2-1 win at home against conference-leading FC Dallas, as Nicolas Lodeiro had a goal and an assist. Chad Marshall also scored for the Sounders.

Marshall said the Sounders know they'll be in for a tough match Saturday, even with the Galaxy's recent woes.

"They're always a good team. They're loaded with talent and they always seem to put it together at the right time," the veteran defender said. "There's a lot of storylines to it."

The Galaxy are 9-6-9 all time against the Sounders, including 4-3-5 at CenturyLink Field.