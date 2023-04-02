Galaxy fall behind in first half and can't catch up in loss to Sounders
Leo Chu had a goal and an assist and Jordan Morris scored a goal to lead the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory over the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.
Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Galaxy dominated the second half and finally got on the board when Jalen Neal scored his first MLS goal in the 63rd minute.
The Galaxy (0-2-3) continued to press the final 30 minutes of the game against the Sounders (4-1-1) but could not find the equalizer.
Douglas Costa made his 2023 debut after sitting out the first four games because of a hamstring injury. The Galaxy were still without Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who is expected to play in the team’s next match.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.