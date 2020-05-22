Galaxy Digital to Host a Shareholder Update Conference Call on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9:00AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK , May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (GLXY.V) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of the TSX-Venture Exchange on Friday May 29, 2020.

Michael Novogratz , CEO and Founder of Galaxy Digital, and members of management will host a conference call to provide a general update to shareholders on the Company's activities and results on the same day at 9:00AM Eastern Time .

A live webcast with the ability to ask questions will be available at: https://www.galaxydigital.io/investor-relations/ or directly at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139902. The conference call can also be accessed for callers in the United States or Canada by dialing +1-877-407-0789, or +1-201-689-8562 (outside the U.S. and Canada ). The conference ID is 13703805. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those unable to participate, an audio recording of the call will be available on the Company's website until at least 5:00 pm Eastern Time on June 26, 2020 .

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sector. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz . The Company is headquartered in New York City , with offices in San Francisco , London , Tokyo , Hong Kong , the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey . Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

