Galaxy Digital Hires Credit Suisse Veteran as Global Head of Distribution

Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) hired Danielle Johnson as global head of distribution, and also added her to the company’s executive committee, according to a memo obtained by CoinDesk.

Johnson will oversee Galaxy’s global sales and product strategy for institutional investors, while also eyeing client services across Galaxy’s businesses. She’ll report to co-President Chris Ferraro.

Most recently, Johnson was a managing director at Credit Suisse (CS), leading the bank’s venture capital coverage based in New York. Prior to that role, Johnson was a co-head of Credit Suisse Americas' equities businesses. She was at Goldman Sachs (GS) for more than two decades prior to joining Credit Suisse.

Despite volatility and headwinds across cryptocurrency markets, individuals from traditional Wall Street firms continue to depart for crypto-focused roles. Earlier this week, three executives at JPMorgan (JPM) left the bank to join digital asset firms.

