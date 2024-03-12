Galaxy assistant coach arrested on suspicion of public intoxication

Galaxy assistant coach Nick Theslof was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication Saturday morning, a day before the team’s game in Nashville, according to Davidson County booking records. He was released later that day on $100 bond.

Nick Theslof while working as an assistant coach with Toronto FC in September 2017. (Fred Kfoury III / Icon Sportswire / via Getty Images)

Theslof, who arrived in Nashville with the Galaxy on Friday, was listed in the MLS game report as being present on the sideline for the Galaxy’s 2-2 draw with Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

“The LA Galaxy were made aware of the situation regarding assistant coach Nick Theslof this morning,” general manager Will Kuntz said in a statement released late Monday. “The club is still gathering facts and reviewing the matter. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Theslof, 48, won an NCAA championship under former Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid at UCLA but went directly into coaching after college, working as an assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann both with the German national team in the 2006 World Cup and later with Bayern Munich before returning to the U.S. as an assistant with Chivas USA.

He worked on the staff of current Galaxy coach Greg Vanney for seven seasons in Toronto before following him back to Carson in 2021. He remains with the team.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.