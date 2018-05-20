Galatasaray win 21st Turkish title on final day

Turkish giants Galatasaray celebrated a record 21st Super Lig crown thanks to a 1-0 victory over Goztepe in their final game of the season.

Galatasaray sealed the title courtesy of Bafetimbi Gomis' second-half penalty away from home on Saturday.

French striker Gomis converted his 66th-minute spot-kick as Galatasaray finished three points clear of nearest challengers Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Fenerbahce (against Konyaspor) and Basaksehir (over Kasimpasa) both won 3-2.

READ MORE: Talisca heading to Premier League, hints Besiktas boss

READ MORE: Any club would want Buffon, says PSG president

READ MORE: Gossip - Atletico Madrid swoop for Vardy

Istanbul rivals Besiktas had won back-to-back titles but Galatasaray returned to the Turkish summit for the first time since 2014-15.

Veteran head coach Fatih Terim, who returned for his fourth spell in charge last December after leaving his role as Turkey boss, took his Gala tally to 14 trophies.

"We are embracing this championship. I am so happy," the 64-year-old said following his seventh Super Lig success with Galatasaray.

With the title, Gala claimed Turkey's sole automatic Champions League spot.