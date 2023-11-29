Galatasaray vs Man Utd LIVE: Champions League score and updates as Bruno Fernandes scores screamer

Manchester United travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray in a vital Champions League group stage clash as they look to salvage their withering campaign in Europe’s top competition.

Defeat to Copenhagen last time out has put Erik ten Hag’s men firmly on the back foot and it is likely that they will need to win both of their final group games in order to reach the knockout rounds. The first of those matches is against Galatasaray, who defeated United 3-2 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture.

The second match, and last of the group stages, is against Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions have already secured their spot in the next round and have won every one of their four games so far. Copenhagen, meanwhile, are in second place thanks to a better goal difference than Galatasaray with United only a point behind both.

Defeat tonight though would eliminate Ten Hag’s men from the competition and the best they could hope for would be a spot in the Europa League.

Follow the action below plus get all the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Galatasaray vs Manchester United live

Galatasaray host Manchester United in the Champions League

United will be out of the competition if they lose but will jump to second place with a win

The Turkish side won 3-2 at Old Trafford and will be one step closer to the knockouts with victory

Galatasary XI: Muslera: Boey, Bardakci, Kaan, Angelino; Ndombele, Torreira; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

16’ SAVE! - Onana drops low to keep out Torreira’s header (GAL 0-1 MUN)

11’ GOAL! - Garnacho smashes United into the lead (GAL 0-1 MUN)

Galatasaray Spor Kulübü 0 - 2 Manchester United FC

Galatasaray 0-2 Man Utd

18:11 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Manchester United have scored with the only two shots they’ve had on target. Paul Scholes spoke about how they would need to play on the counter attack tonight and that’s just what they’ve done.

Story continues

The defence has looked solid too.

Galatasaray 0-2 Man Utd

18:07 , Mike Jones

21 mins: United looked strong against Everton at the weekend and they’ve carried that form into this game tonight. Erik ten Hag will want another goal before he feels comfortable, if you can feel comfortable in this atmosphere.

Antony is brought down on the right side of the pitch and United win a free kick inside their own half.

GOAL! Galatasaray 0-2 Man Utd (Fernandes, 18’)⚽️

18:05 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Two!

What a strike this is. United come down the left wing with Luke Shaw flicking the ball round the corner to Bruno Fernandes. The captain darts inside from the left and fancies his chances from range.

He puts his laces through the ball and rattles it into the top corner!

Galatasaray 0-1 Man Utd

18:02 , Mike Jones

16 mins: Save!

Galatasaray win a corner and swing the ball into the box. It’s turned towards goal by Lucas Torreira but Andra Onana drops low to the left to palm the ball away. A quick foot pokes it back towards the net but Harry Maguire keeps it out off the line.

The ball then bounces up an strikes Scott McTominay on the arm but a VAR check doesn’t overturn the referee’s decision of no penalty.

United breathe a sigh of relief.

Galatasaray 0-1 Man Utd

18:00 , Mike Jones

14 mins: The crowd are now on top of Garnacho who goes down under a tackle from Boey. They’re trying to unsettle the goalscorer and get their team back into the match.

United need to stay switched on. They surrendered a two goal lead against Copenhagen last time out in this competition and won’t want to repeat that mistake this evening.

GOAL! Galatasaray 0-1 Man Utd (Garnacho, 11’)⚽️

17:58 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Huge moment!

Manchester United take the lead through a wonderful move. Bruno Fernandes brings the ball to the edge of the box and feeds it to Rasmus Hojlund. He dinks the ball back to Fernandes who flicks it across to Alejandro Garnacho.

The youngster takes a touch then smashes it into the back of the net.

Galatasaray 0-0 Man Utd

17:56 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Sacha Boey and Alejandro Garnacho are engaging in a decent battle on Gala’s right side. The United winger is trying his best to weave past the right back but Boey is strong, firm and holds his ground well.

United haven’t quite settled into the game but it’s been a positive start for them.

Galatasaray 0-0 Man Utd

17:52 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Save! A long ball from Fernando Muslera comes over to Wilfried Zaha who slots a pass inside to Dries Mertens. He gets the crowd going with a shot from range but Andre Onana leaps across and plucks the ball out of the air.

At the other end of the pitch Alejandro Garnacho flies down the left and takes the ball into the penalty area. He passes it across to Rasmus Hojlund who tries to turn it home but misses the ball under pressure from the closest defender.

Galatasaray 0-0 Man Utd

17:49 , Mike Jones

3 mins: The noise inside the stadium is deafening as the crowd belts out support for the hosts.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka launches a throw in down the left wing and finds the run of Scott McTominay. He gives it to Antony who sends a square pass over to Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund loses possession and Galatasaray sweep quickly forward. Hakim Ziyech is slipped into the left side of the box and his effort is deflected behind for a corner.

Kick off! Galatasaray 0-0 Man Utd

17:47 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have never won, nor scored at this venue. It’s going to be a tough match for them as the visitors get the ball rolling.

It comes back to Andra Onana who boots it long.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:43 , Mike Jones

Here come the players. Manchester United are led out by Bruno Fernandes knowing that they need to win tonight to have any hopes of remaining in the competition.

As the Champions League anthem starts to play, the home fans begin to sing, cheer and chant. This is going to be a cracker.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:40 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag giving his pre-match thoughts to TNT Sports: “I was just on the pitch. It was raining the whole day. Manchester weather. We are very used to it. I think the pitch is good.

“We are happy Anthony Martial is fit over a long period. We want to keep him fit, he will contribute this season.

“Rasmus [Hojlund]’s speed is a huge weapon. We want to use that.

“Sofyan [Amrabat] is used to playing big games, and has a lot of experience to play big games, with big atmospheres whereas [Kobbie Mainoo] is returning from an injury. He has to get used to a number of games at a high level with high intensity.

“We have to make the crowd whistle. Don’t quieten the crowd, we have to make sure they are whistling all the time because then we are playing well. We look forward.”

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:35 , Mike Jones

Bruno Fernandes is expecting difficult periods for Manchester United tonight but is looking forward to playing in the intense atmosphere.

“You know that Galatasaray away is going to be great, it is going to be an amazing atmosphere,” the United captain said. “I think when you are a kid you want to play in this kind of atmosphere.

“We know that it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be difficult, but we have to think that we can do it because we have done it in the past in difficult situations.”

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s only victory in this season’s Champions League is the 1-0 home win against Copenhagen on Matchday 3, in which goalkeeper André Onana saved an added-time penalty.

Rasmus Højlund, meanwhile, has scored five goals in this season’s group stage, level with Álvaro Morata as top scorer after Matchday 4.

Man United’s teen sensation who could offer Champions League salvation - and it’s not Alejandro Garnacho

17:25 , Mike Jones

It’s not quite hell any more, and Manchester United no longer look so tormented, but they do need salvation on Wednesday. Galasataray’s relatively new Rams Park stadium will be the stage for a definitive point in a season of hinge moments – at least, if Erik ten Hag’s side get through it, until the next one.

United need victory to have any chance of getting through to the Champions League, but really know they need two in a row. The reason that has an importance for stakes beyond staying in the most prestigious competition is that such a key step can have an effect on everything that follows because of its significance. It is either confirmation that the team is on course or more serious cause for doubt.

Ten Hag has endured a constant back-and-forth this season where the team has occasionally been convincing but results have never been consistent. Even some of the better victories have had that sense of only momentarily disguising the problems. The 3-0 win over Everton was a case in point because of how Sean Dyche’s side got at them before Marcus Rashford’s penalty.

Man United’s teen sensation who could offer salvation - and it’s not Garnacho

Man Utd vs Turkish sides

17:20 , Mike Jones

This is Manchester United’s first trip to Turkey since a 2-1 loss at Istanbul Basaksehir in the 2020/21 Champions League.

That loss made it three successive defeats away to Turkish teams since United’s last win, a 3-0 success at Bursaspor on Matchday 4 in 2010/11.

Home and away, United have lost three of their last four games against Turkish clubs, the exception a 4-1 home win against Istanbul Basaksehir in November 2020.

A bit of history

17:15 , Mike Jones

All seven of the sides’ previous fixtures have come in the Champions League, perhaps the most famous the first, when Galatasaray drew 3-3 at Old Trafford in the 1993/94 second round first leg with Kubilay Türkyilmaz scoring twice.

The Turkish champions progressed to the group stage on away goals following a 0-0 draw in the second leg.

The last meeting

17:10 , Mike Jones

Galatasaray claimed a first win in England on Matchday 2 thanks to Mauro Icardi’s 81st-minute strike earning a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

Former United winger Wilfried Zaha had given the visitors a 23rd-minute lead but two Rasmus Højlund goals looked to have turned the match in the home side’s favour only for Kerem AktürkoÄlu to level with 19 minutes left to set the stage for Icardi’s dramatic late strike.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

17:05 , Mike Jones

With Bayern Munich already confirmed as section winners, the race is on for second place and Galatasaray are level on points with Copenhagen, one ahead of Manchester United.

There is the possibility that United could shoot from fourth to second this evening.

Manchester United captaincy is a heavy burden but Bruno Fernandes is the only choice

17:00 , Mike Jones

There are times when managing Manchester United does not seem the only impossible job at Old Trafford. The captaincy comes with an armband, a status and a guarantee of criticism, some of it from the club’s most iconic skipper.

Even when Bruno Fernandes took an unselfish approach, a player sometimes accused of shooting too much deciding another needed a goal more and allowing Marcus Rashford to end his drought from the penalty spot at Everton on Sunday, a gesture did not bring universal acclaim. “Absolute bloody rubbish,” said Roy Keane, the uncompromising pragmatist who took the view that goals should not be gifted.

Paul Ince has suggested Fernandes should be stripped of the captaincy. Gary Neville has been outspoken about the Portuguese in both last season’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield and last month’s 3-0 Manchester derby defeat, seeing his complaints to referees as whingeing and has accused him of trying to hurt John Stones.

Why Bruno Fernandes is the only choice as Man Utd captain

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

16:55 , Mike Jones

Rasmus Højlund has become one of just seven players to score five or more goals in their first four appearances in the Champions League, group stage to final.

'We need the fans’ says Muslera

16:50 , Mike Jones

Galatasaray goalkeeper, Fernando Luslera says that the fans will play a big part in tonight’s clash against Manchester United and could help his team go on to win.

“We will be playing at home against Manchester United; we will need our fans there a lot. With their support, we want to win the remaining two matches to get through the group.” he said.

Testing conditions expected in Istanbul

16:45 , Mike Jones

Rain has consistently poured down in Istanbul making the under foot conditions very wet on the pitch at RAMS Park. Uefa have said that the match will go ahead despite a postponement being touted as an option.

A pitch inspection has taken place at RAMS Park after heavy rainfall in Istanbul 🌧️🏟️



UEFA insist that the game between Galatasaray vs Man United in the Champions League will still go ahead tonight as planned 👇 pic.twitter.com/mbu6cX2UCM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 29, 2023

Manchester United’s crucial Champions League game in danger after torrential rain in Istanbul

16:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s crucial Champions League clash against Galatasaray will be subject to a pitch inspection after hours of torrential rain in Istanbul left the match in danger of being postponed.

Uefa officials were forced to examine the surface RAMS Park after thunderous downpours on Wednesday afternoon, with the Group A clash set to kick off at 8:45pm local time (5:45pm GMT) this evening.

The Uefa Youth League match between Galatasaray and United, held earlier in the day and at a different stadium, was played during the torrential rain, which left the pitch sodden and the ball holding up on the surface.

Man Utd’s crucial Champions League game in doubt after torrential rain

Manchester United team changes

16:39 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag makes four changes to the Manchester United team that defeated Everton 3-0 at the weekend. Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot at right-back while Sofyan Amrabat slots into the midfield ahead of Kobbie Mainoo.

Marcus Rashford is suspended and Anthony Martial sits out so Antony and Rasmus Hojlund come back into the team.

Galatasaray line-up

16:37 , Mike Jones

Galatasary XI: Muslera: Boey, Bardakci, Kaan, Angelino; Ndombele, Torreira; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi

📝 TEAM NEWS



This is how The Lions are lining up tonight against @ManUtd.#GSvMUN #UCL pic.twitter.com/fSUZSfT3AK — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 29, 2023

Manchester United line-up

16:33 , Mike Jones

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

The boss makes 4️⃣ changes for tonight's crucial Champions League tie 👇#MUFC || #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2023

Ten Hag on facing Galatasaray

16:25 , Mike Jones

The Manchester United boss was asked how it feels having to face the Turkish side away from home and what his plans were to deal with the potentially hostile atmosphere. He replied: “We have to make it our game and it’s the history.

"Obviously Manchester United has a great history, but you can’t take any guarantee from it in the future, so we have to make our own future.

"It’s the past, so tomorrow it’s about the future, so we have to make it our game. It’s on us."

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

16:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident his players can handle the atmosphere at Galatasaray in tonight’s Champions League clash.

The match comes 30 years after United’s first trip to Galatasaray, which was an intimidating encounter and the Red Devils know they will be unable to reach the knockout stage if they lose.

"We know we can [win away in Europe] and we are confident," Ten Hag said. "The last games away from home in the league were also very hostile environments.

“We played very well. We were very calm and composed."

Group A permutations

16:15 , Mike Jones

Bayern Munich are flying at the top after a late win on matchday four (MD4) to guarantee progression and first place. It’s all to play for behind them, though.

Manchester United are rock bottom after a chaotic defeat to FC Copenhagen on MD4, meaning they must now almost certainly win at Galatasaray tonight, given their final fixture is against Bayern.

The Danish and Turkish teams both have four points to United’s three, so it could yet be that Copenhagen vs Galatasaray on MD6 is decisive. Two wins would guarantee United passage unless the Danes beat both Bayern and Gala. If United lose tonight and Copenhagen somehow win in Germany, the Red Devils are eliminated.

Erik Ten Hag outlines how ‘calm’ Manchester United can negotiate Istanbul atmosphere

16:10 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United to keep their heads in the intense atmosphere of Istanbul to prevent Galatasaray from knocking his side out of the Champions League.

Defeat would mean United are eliminated before their last group game and Ten Hag, who should welcome back Rasmus Hojlund and Antony from injury, believes his team cannot afford to lose their cool.

United have had two red cards already in the Champions League with Casemiro sent off in the 3-2 home defeat to Galatasaray and Marcus Rashford in the 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen, meaning the Englishman is suspended for Wednesday’s game.

Erik Ten Hag outlines how ‘calm’ Man Utd can negotiate Istanbul atmosphere

Galatasaray vs Manchester United prediction

16:05 , Mike Jones

Though Manchester United have not been at their best in the Champions League this season they have the quality to defeat the Turkish side.

Despite conceding a lot, the Red Devils have been clinical in front of goal and should find the target this evening. It may come down to who can out score the other but with the added pressure of elimination should they lose Erik ten Hag’s men may just clinch it.

Galatasaray 2-3 Manchester United.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United predicted line-ups

16:00 , Mike Jones

Galatasaray XI: Muslera; Boey, Bardakci, Sanchez, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Early team news

15:55 , Mike Jones

Defensive pair Abdulkerim Bardakci and Davinson Sanchez were absent from Galatasaray training on Monday, but both could yet feature with Okan Buruk and both players keen on their involvement. Reports suggest Bardakci’s problem is more minor than that of Sanchez.

Manchester United are certain to be without Marcus Rashford, who will serve a one-match ban after being sent off in the 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen.

Rasmus Hojlund is a doubt after missing the win at Everton with a muscle strain sustained against Luton, while Antony could be back from a knock. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro all remain sidelined, and Mason Mount has joined the injury list.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United

15:50 , Mike Jones

Galatasaray vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday 29 November at Rams Park in Istanbul.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United

15:45 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action. Manchester United have travelled to Turkey to face Galatasaray in a must-win encounter which kicks off at 5.45pm before Arsenal host Lens at 8pm hoping to secure a place in the next round.

United are fourth in Group A with just three points from their first four matches and the likelihood is that they will need to win both of their final group fixtures in order to progress to the next round.

First up is Galatasaray who defeated the Red Devils 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. United have since discovered a way to win games and will be giving it their all to triumpg tonight.

We’ll have the latest updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off.