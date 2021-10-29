Gala will kick off inclusivity campaign for nonprofit that aids special-needs people

Friendship helps everyday life feel worthwhile, drives purpose, and helps us live longer and in more meaningful ways.

But not everyone finds it easy to make friends especially those persons in our community with special needs.

For more than 15 years, Friendship Circle Miami has helped by raising awareness and providing dynamic programming and resources. Simply put, the nonprofit fosters a sense of belonging and acceptance.

The organization will host its third annual Heart & Soul Gala, 7-11 p.m., Nov. 4 at Fairchild Botanical Gardens.

“We are looking forward to returning to our in-person format at the beautiful Fairchild Botanical Gardens. Every year, our goal is to enjoy good company, celebrate friendships and bolster the organization’s footprint in the community,” said Rabbi Yossi Harlig, Friendship Circle Miami’s Executive Director.

“This year, there is a particular highlight around fundraising and building awareness for our new, state-of-the art campus that will better serve the needs of our special friends and their families. The Gala is a momentous occasion to further support reaching the finish line to break ground on the 20,000 square foot facility that is sure to change lives.”

Over 250 guests are expected to attend the event that will mark the start of the group’s “We Belong” campaign that reinforces its commitment to inclusivity for all.

The Gala includes hors d’oeuvres and gourmet dinner, cocktails, live music performances, an expansive silent auction, and insightful programming.

Florida House Representative and event honoree Vance Aloupis will be presented with the “Heart & Soul” Award for his community contributions.

There are some tickets still available for $300 each person. The funds go toward the new campus that will include increased programming such as baking, cooking, and enhanced arts and crafts courses for an increased number of children and young adults in the special needs community.

The new campus will also have meeting spaces where parents can connect and share resources.

You can learn more about Friendship Circle Miami and buy Gala tickets at www.friendshipcirclemiami.org

Help keep migrating birds stay safe by keeping outside lights off and blocking nonessential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Nov. 15. Millions of birds in the U.S. collide with buildings every year like this unfortunate black-and-white Warbler in Miami. These birds migrate mostly at night using the stars to navigate.

Lights out for the birds

Millions of birds are migrating through Miami right now as they head south for the winter. Unfortunately, our bright city and neighborhood home lights confuse them at night.

They normally navigate by the stars.

The glaring lights steer them off course, and confuse and disorient them, often causing deadly collisions with buildings. In the U.S. each year, millions of migrating birds die this way.

To lower the mortality rate, Tropical Audubon Society’s Lights Out Miami initiative urges homeowners and building managers to turn off or block nonessential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Nov. 15 to protect the migratory birds.

“By taking these very simple steps we can all play a role in reducing bird/building collision deaths,” said Tropical Audubon Society Executive Director Paola Ferreira.

The initiative is part of a 39-city National Audubon effort to help migratory birds arrive alive.

Tropical Audubon Society launched a “ Lights Out Homeowners Pledge ,” a Miami-Dade County bird collision monitoring campaign and is advocating for Bird-Safe Buildings Act federal legislation, which Ferreira urges Miamians to support.

Tropical Audubon Society Lights Out Miami coordinator and board member Brian Rapoza said that victims in our area this season already include red-eyed vireos, ovenbirds, and black-and-white warblers.

“You can make their journey safer by simply flipping a switch,” he said. “It’s absolutely crucial that we minimize bright artificial light at night as birds make their way through Miami.”

Learn more, and take the pledge, at www.tropicalaudubon.org/lights-out-miami

The Jr. HEAT Skills & Drills is being offered to children in the community on Saturdays at The Underline. At a recent camp are, from left, back row, Meg Daly (The Underline), Rodrigo Bilbao (Swire), Tony Fiorentino and Rick Reyes (Jr. HEAT Coaches). In the front row are Christian Gittens, Amara Bilbao, and Olivia Bilbao.

Kids are learning Jr. Heat skills for free

Children, ages 7-13, have been practicing the fundamentals of basketball as they build confidence at a free Saturday basketball camp taught by Jr. HEAT coaches Tony Fiorentino and Rick Reyes.

Launched Oct. 9 with the support of Swire Properties Inc., Friends of The Underline partnered with the Miami Heat to offer the Jr. HEAT Skills & Drills to children in the community.

Meg Daly, founder of Friends of The Underline, said that the children are gaining so much from the sport. “We knew The Underline Outdoor Gym and Flex Court would provide an incredible urban location for kids to play and stay fit while also learning the many life lessons that team sports have to offer.”

Each week the camp focuses on a different basketball skill from the rules and fundamentals of the sport to life skills, respect, and sportsmanship.

“When we got involved with The Underline, this is what we envisioned – a beautiful space that would be enjoyed by the youth in our community and would have a positive impact on their future,” said Christa Dabkowski, Swire Properties vice president of marketing.

Everglades artists to discuss work

Meet the 2022 Artists in Residence in the Everglades Fellows at an upcoming online conversation, 7-8 p.m., on Nov. 17. The event is free through Zoom.

This talented group of artists will discuss their current work, plans for their AIRIE residencies, expectations about Everglades National Park, and the importance of time and space to pursue their artistic practices.

The event is also a way to learn about the group and contribute to its Give Miami Day campaign.

The 2022 AIRIE Fellows are Lola Flash, Maya Freelon, Ania Freer, Stephanie Garon, Francisco Masó, Arsimmer McCoy, Meg Ojala, Kunya Rowley and Cornelius Tulloch.

M. Carmen Lane was awarded the inaugural AIRIE Indigenous Artist Fellowship and Germane Barnes was awarded the inaugural AIRIE Invitational Fellowship.

The residency program is open to emerging and established artists, writers, curators, filmmakers, choreographers, musicians, and other creatives who want to contribute to communicating environmental themes and the Everglades’ impact on the environment and society. Register at www.airie.org.

Write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com with news for this column.