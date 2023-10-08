Gal Gadot supports Israel amid Palestinian conflict, Bruno Mars cancels Tel Aviv show

Gal Gadot, Kylie Jenner, Nina Dobrev and more celebrities have shown solidarity for Israel amid the country's escalated conflict with Palestinian militants.

"I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!" Gadot posted Saturday on Instagram. The "Wonder Woman 1984" star is Israeli.

Israel and Palestinian militants are at war after stunning and deadly surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday that coincided with a major Jewish holiday and the 50th anniversary of the start of the 1973 Yom Kippur war. It was one of the most significant attacks on Israel in decades, with militants infiltrating 22 towns and army bases. The death toll stands at 600 as of Sunday, according to several Israeli media outlets.

Israel responded by rushing troops to the border area of Palestine's Gaza City and launching airstrikes across the blockaded territory. Palestinian officials say more than 300 Gazans have been killed.

Kylie Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Ashley Tisdale show support for Israel

Jenner, Ashley Tisdale and Sofia Richie are among many celebrities who have shared a graphic from pro-Israel nonprofit organization Stand With Us in their Instagram Stories to show support.

The image from the anti-Semitism organization states: "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!"

Dobrev also reposted several videos in support of Israel.

Jenner removed the graphic from her Instagram Stories after receiving criticism across social media.

"Imagine asking kylie jenner to tell us more about the political and territorial conflict between israel and palestine since 1948 and lets see what she has to say," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another tweeted: "Girl, if that’s what you support. Then stand by it. Or was it just more performative activism? Don’t double back now that you’re getting backlash."

Story continues

Bruno Mars cancels show in Israel amid Palestinian conflict

Bruno Mars planned two nights in Israel as part of his ongoing world tour. His first concert in Tel Aviv went on without a hitch on Wednesday, but his Saturday performance was canceled amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is cancelled," Live Nation Israel announced on Instagram hours ahead of the event.

The organizer promised refunds to all ticket holders, adding, "We stand with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and the security forces in these difficult moments."

Mars did not personally address the canceled show or comment on Israel's current state.

What is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

One of the world's most enduring and intractable conflicts connects to a century of competing claims to land, borders and rights in a region of deep historical and religious significance.

The United Nations in 1947 tried to divide the-then British Mandate of Palestine into separate Arab and Jewish states. A year later, when the state of Israel was created, the first Arab-Israeli War broke out. Ever since Israel's victory and following several other wars, Palestinians have gradually been displaced from territory that they also see as their rightful homeland.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,000 as Israel formally declares war

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard, Phillip M. Bailey, Josh Meyer, Sudiksha Kochi and Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gal Gadot, Kylie Jenner, Bruno Mars react to Israel-Palestine conflict