Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Killer Arms As She Cracks Jokes In A Hilarious BTS Vid On IG

Gal Gadot just took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her latest magazine cover shoot.

In the vid, the 36-year-old actress is cracking jokes on set—wearing a cutout dress that emphasized her strong arms and showed flashes of her abs. And she couldn't look fitter and stronger if she tried.

But how exactly did Gal get that strong? Well, she credits high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and sweaty treadmill sessions for keeping her in shape.

Gal Gadot shared a new behind-the-scenes video from her recent retro-styled magazine cover shoot—and her bod is looking stronger than ever. The 36-year-old actress posted a hilarious video of herself joking around on the set, which included her posing with an old-fashioned rotary phone, wearing a super low-cut tank dress that showed off her totally toned arms and flashes of her abs.

"Hello? ☎️," she captioned the post. In the vid, she tries to "answer" the faux phone saying, "Hello? Helloooooo?! No reception!" and gets tons of laughs from the crew.

But how exactly did she get that fit? Well, when she's not doing photoshoots, Gal is getting in some tough workouts at the gym. When she’s not training for an action movie, Gal likes to take things easy: "In my ordinary life when I don't work, I like to paddleboard and do TRX," she previously told Harper's Bazaar. And in 2021, she shared tons of selfies from her sweat seshes, including one that was interrupted with a sweet kiss from one of her (three!) daughters:

"Look who joined me on my workout today ❤️😘💪," Gal captioned the snap.

And here she is pumping herself up for some weight training: "Let's do this 💪✌️," she captioned the pic.

And for her Wonder Woman: 1984 role, she spent a grueling six hours a day training. "I did two hours gym work, two hours fight choreography, and two hours horseback riding, which is super hard," she shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Her trainer Magnus Lygdback shared one of the workouts he did with Gal on his Instagram, and it's intense. “I'm a big fan of working different parts of the body every day so your body gets to recover and rest in between,” Lygdback told Women's Health.

Gal also did high-intensity interval training (HIIT) on the assault bike or treadmill three times a day, and finished every training sesh with some core work.

And her diet was equally important. Lygdback shared with WH that Gal ate five times a day (three main meals and two snacks), all focused on whole foods and a balance of protein, complex carbohydrates (like wild rice), healthy fats, and, of course, plenty of vegetables.

But Gal also likes to indulge her sweet tooth every now and then. One of Gal's favorite treats is ice cream—and she makes sure to never deprive herself.

Ummmm, can you share a bite with us?!

