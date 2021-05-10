Gal Gadot Says Justice League Director Joss Whedon Threatened Her Career: 'I Handled It'

Amy Sussman/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gal Gadot is continuing to speak out about her troubling experiences with Justice League director Joss Whedon.

In an interview with Israeli news outlet N12 published May 8, the Wonder Woman actress, 36, said Whedon threatened her career while working on 2017's Justice League.

"I had my issues with Joss, and I handled it," Gadot said. "He threatened my career and said that if I do something, he will make sure my career is miserable and I took care of it on the spot."

Whedon did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a previous statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Israeli actress said, "I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

Her April statement surfaced after her Justice League costar Ray Fisher spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in length about his own experience working with Whedon.

Warner Bros. Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot

In the report, Fisher spoke about his various allegations against Whedon and Warner Bros. executives in charge, and mentioned Gadot's strained relationship with their director while working on Justice League.

While Fisher prompted an investigation at WarnerMedia after he claimed that Whedon "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," the profile reported that Gadot also had several issues with Whedon.

An official investigation by WarnerMedia, led by former federal judge Katherine Forrest, concluded in "remedial action."

Forrest told THR in a statement that she found "no credible support for claims of racial animus" or racial "insensitivity." A WarnerMedia spokesperson told THR that the company "made extraordinary effort to accommodate Mr. Fisher's concerns about the investigation and to ensure its fullness and fairness" and has "complete confidence in the investigation process and [Forrest's] conclusions."

According to the THR story, an unnamed source said that Gadot had concerns with the revised version of Justice League, including "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman."

"She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next," the source added.

Other unnamed sources said the biggest clash between Whedon and Gadot was when the director allegedly made the actress record lines she didn't like and threatened to harm Gadot's career if she didn't comply. He also reportedly disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

A witness on the production said that Whedon was "bragging that he had it out with Gal" after one of the clashes.

"He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie," the witness told the outlet.

Gadot previously said something similar about Whedon when she opened up about her experience with Whedon in a L.A. Times interview in December.

"I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth," she said.

The director has not addressed any of the allegations against him.