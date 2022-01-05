Gal Gadot says Imagine video was in poor taste

Gal Gadot said the video "wasn't the right timing, wasn't the right thing"

Actress Gal Gadot has said a viral video she and some fellow Hollywood stars made at the beginning of the pandemic was "in poor taste".

The video saw the 36-year-old partner with fellow actors who each sang a line from John Lennon's 1971 single Imagine.

Jamie Dornan, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell took part in the stunt, which was widely mocked on social media.

Gadot told InStyle she had had "all pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bullseye".

The Wonder Woman star added that, with hindsight, the video was "premature".

"I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, 'Listen, I want to do this thing,'" Gadot explained. "The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came [to the US] in the same way.

"I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste.

"All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bullseye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that was a delightful opportunity to do that."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B95M4kNhbzz/

Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Chris O'Dowd, singer Sia and model Cara Delevingne were among the other stars who took part in the video.

It has been viewed more than 10 million times on Instagram since it was published in March 2020.

Every celebrity was seen singing a single line from the Lennon hit, and the clips were then stitched together.

However, when the video was released, it was criticised by fans as being tone deaf, cringe-worthy and out of touch.

Podcast host Joe Rogan called the participating celebrities "idiots" for recording the video while "everyone's granny is dying."

But Belfast star Dornan defended Gadot against the critics, saying she was "trying to do a good thing".

