Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan Bring the Spy Action in High-Stakes 'Heart of Stone' Trailer

"Heart of Stone" is on Netflix Aug. 11.

Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Gal Gadot is a spy with a big mission.

Netflix debuted the trailer for Heart of Stone live on Saturday as part of its Tudum event.

In the trailer, Gadot plays Rachel Stone opposite costars Jamie Dornan (as Parker) and Alia Bhatt (as Keya Dhawan). Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready also star in the film.

According to a synopsis, Gadot's character "appears to be an inexperienced tech on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker. What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats."

Rachel — described as a "phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one" — sees her "two lives collide" when a "routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya."

"As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset," the synopsis adds.

Robert Viglasky/Netflix

During the virtual Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event in September, the Wonder Woman alum, plus Dornan and Bhatt, teased Heart of Stone and showcased the first footage from the spy thriller, directed by Tom Harper.

Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Gadot said at the time that Heart of Stone is "extremely epic," adding, "It's a super-grounded, raw action-thriller. ... We really wanted to make sure we kept it realistic so people can feel the pain."

The Red Notice actress added of her character, "Rachel Stone lives off the adrenaline; she's addicted to it."

Back in February 2022, Gadot reacted to their Heart of Stone casting news on Instagram, writing at the time, "Welcome to Heart of Stone @jamiedornan let's kick some ass together and have fun doing it 💪🏼😉 Can't wait to start this journey."

Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Bollywood actress Bhatt, who makes her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, told FilmFare in August about working with Gadot.

"It was amazing. She is lovely, very hardworking and a thorough professional," said Bhatt. "She is such a big star, but she is also very sweet and kind. The whole team was lovely. We shot the whole film in just two months. For me, it was like a bullet speed record."

Heart of Stone is on Netflix Aug. 11.

