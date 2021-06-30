Gal Gadot, husband Jaron Varsano announce birth of third child on Instagram

Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano welcomed their third child on Tuesday, 29 June. Announcing the happy news of the new addition to her family, Gadot shared an photo on social media. Along with the photo, the popular DC superhero also revealed that the newborn baby girl has been named Daniella.

"My sweet family I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG," Gadot wrote in the caption.

Even her husband Varsano shared the same photo on his personal Instagram handle and said now they are a family of five. He also feels happy and grateful. Further in the post, he calls his wife "a lioness."

Check out the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot and Varsano are already parents to nine-year-old daughter Alma Versano and four-year-old daughter Maya Versano. In the photo, the couple is seen along with Alma and Maya. While Alma is cradling the newborn sister, Daniella.

Minutes after Gadot's post went viral, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from close friends and industry personalities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, January Jones, and Kate Hudson.

Initially in March this year, Gadot had announced her pregnancy on social media. Informing fans she wrote, 'Here we go again' with a photo featuring her husband and two daughters cradling her baby bump.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gadot was last seen in Wonder Woman 1984, which was released last year. It was produced under Warner Bros that simultaneously released in theaters and over-the-top (OTT) media platforms. Gadot will next be seen in the Netflix film Red Notice which also features Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the lead.

Also See: Priyanka Chopra Jonas launches ZEE5 in the US, discusses benefits and boom of streaming services

Harvey Weinstein’s extradition to California approved; movie mogul to face additional sexual assault charges

Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale to headline Ryan Murphy's limited series The Watcher for Netflix

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.