Gal Gadot Forced To Disable Comments On Controversial Twitter Tweet

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot tweeted out today what she thought was a message of unity concerning the ongoing Israel-Hamas rocket attacks conflict.

Instead, she sparked her own online war, as critics accused her of being a “propaganda” tool for Israel, given her past military service to that country.

The comments grew so vitriolic that Gadot eventually disabled them while leaving up her post.

Gadot, a former Israeli Defense Forces fighter, posted to Twitter that her “country is at war” and told how her “heart breaks” at the conflict.

“Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation,” Gadot tweeted. “Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace.”

The 36-year-old Gadot noted how “This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.”

Given the polarizing nature of the situation, the reactions from some users were particularly angry, railing against Gadot for supporting “ethnic cleansing” and “mass genocide,” among other barbs.

Despite the bitterness, some supporters allowed that Gadot was calling for peace and should not be attacked.

“The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she’s an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict. A lot of disgusting people in her replies,” one man wrote.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also supported Gadot, writing “God bless @GalGadot.”

