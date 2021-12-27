Gal Gadot celebrates 1-year anniversary of Wonder Woman 1984 with blooper video

You no longer have to imagine a world where Gal Gadot can't flawlessly handle her famous lasso.

The actress spent the weekend celebrating the anniversary of Wonder Woman 1984's Dec. 25, 2020 release with social media posts that included behind-the-scenes photos and videos, including one in which Diana's lasso of truth smacks Gadot in the head.

In a more heartwarming reflection, Gadot wrote, "WW84 is one year old! 💫 Can't believe it's been a whole year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts! I'm so grateful and honored to be playing such an amazing character, to spread her powerful message and to share her wonder with all of you. Can't wait to be back in those boots…"

The superhero sequel was released under far different circumstances than its 2017 predecessor. In addition to reviews being more mixed than Wonder Woman, 1984 became the first of Warner Bros.' major tentpoles to get a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. With over $160 million at the worldwide box office, 1984 fared much better than many other COVID-era films.

Gadot will get her chance to put the boots back on when she reunites with director Patty Jenkins for the third and final installment in their Wonder Woman trilogy.

