Gal Gadot cast as Cleopatra, draws criticism as 'very bland looking' Israeli playing the queen of Egypt

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot will star as Cleopatra in an upcoming Paramount film, a casting that has drawn criticism for an Israeli actress playing the role of the legendary queen of Egypt.

Gadot announced the casting Sunday on Twitter, discussing the period biography collaboration with "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins, scripted by Laeta Kalogridis.

"As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera," Gadot wrote. “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time."

As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

It's a re-telling of the film story and role made famous by Elizabeth Taylor in director Joseph L. Mankiewicz's 1963 epic "Cleopatra."

Kalogridis specified on Twitter that she was looking forward to writing the story of Cleopatra, "arguably the most famous Macedonian Greek woman in history." Cleopatra was of Macedonian descent and had little, if any, Egyptian blood.

Gal Gadot has been cast in the role of "Cleopatra." More

Journalist Sameera Khan was not convinced and blasted the decision on Twitter. She asked who in Hollywood "thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles... smh."

"White libs flipped … out when white actors played MYTHICAL Egyptian gods in “Gods of Egypt,” but all is well when a WHITE Israeli actress of European descent is cast as Cleopatra," Khan added.

Which Hollywood dumbass thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim?



And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles... smh. https://t.co/GY5tYEcl4K pic.twitter.com/JcrnM1RUQq



— sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) October 11, 2020

Twitter user @MoeDihani asked, "How about they cast someone with North African blood! someone like Sofia Boutella! I’m so sick of casting white actors and Israelis as pharaohs and arab roles! Gal Gadot shouldn’t be Cleopatra."

"THE DISRESPECT!" he added.

Twitter user @Morgan Jerkins wrote, "I'm sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who's darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate."

Others social media users pointed that Gadot is a proven box office draw in a casting they viewed as appropriate.

I'm going to say this once and I'm not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek.



Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed.



Gal Gadot deserves this role. pic.twitter.com/7h1oYu9ClX







— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 11, 2020

"I'm going to say this once and I'm not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek," wrote Twitter user @BlackMajikMan90 "Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed. Gal Gadot deserves this role."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gal Gadot cast as Cleopatra, critics decry casting for Egyptian queen