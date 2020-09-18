Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT)

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Odonate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Odonate between December 7, 2017 and August 21, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Odonate investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) tesetaxel was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) consequently, tesetaxel’s commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Odonate during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 16, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.






