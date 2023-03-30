Gainclients, Inc. Launches 70th Customer and 13th Bank Relationship

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched its 70th Customer Website and it's 13th Bank Connection to add to its existing portfolio of clients.

"We are so excited to work with the Bank of the West in delivering solutions for the title and escrow industries. We are confident that our solution continues to be the premiere solution for digital earnest money capture so that real estate transactions can be facilitated.," said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

As the markets continue to recover from an "uneasy" winter, GainClients stands poised to facilitate real estate transactions and help homeowners meet their objectives. As one of the market leaders in digital earnest money capture, GainClient's, Inc is well positioned to bring the market back after a lull in transaction volume do to high interests rates. Despite the Fed's plans to continue to raise interest rates, GainClients knows that most transactions are a function of consumer life events. Which pay no attention to interest rates.

"We literally have had our biggest month in transactions consummated, in our history", Laine continued, "We collected over 600 earnest money deposits in March and the month isn't even over yet.".

GainClients delivers a solution to Title and Escrow Companies to make the collection of earnest money deposits seamless and easy for their client base. The GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Solution ("RDC") is now fully operational with 12 different banks, including Wells Fargo Bank, First Interstate Bank, American Bank, American National Bank, Plains Capital Bank, NewFirst Bank, Allegiance Bank, Simmons Bank, Huntington Bank, Umpqua Bank, First Financial Bank, and now, Independent Bank.

"We are currently working on three additional bank connections and will make further announcements, once those are live", said Laine.

Since going public in 2001, GainClients has been a preferred provider of Tech Solutions to the Real Estate Industry. With the Pandemic and the importance of Social Distancing, the Company's "Contactless Earnest Money Capture Tool" was the perfect fit for the time. And since all real estate transactions are initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving clients thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

For the real estate agent, the RDC service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

