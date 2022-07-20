Gainclients, Inc. Announces Back to Back Strong Quarterly Revenue Numbers

·3 min read

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has posted exponentially higher quarterly revenue numbers for the second quarter in a row. "Our Earnest Money Capture Solution has consistently impressed our clients, such that they are adding more branches every week," said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

GainClients has been helping Title and Escrow Companies collect earnest money deposits digitally since the beginning of the Pandemic. Their "Contactless Earnest Money Capture" was the perfect fit at a time of "Social Distancing." Any real estate transaction is typically initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving clients thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

The GainClients revenue model revolves around three primary revenue sources: set-up fees, monthly platform fees and deposit, or check fees. The platform fees and check fees are recurring. The set-up fees are larger in nature (a typical set up would be $500 per account), and are a one-time fee paid by the client.

"As our client base grows, so does our revenues. We have now scanned over 2000 checks for nearly $9 million in earnest money deposits. That makes for an 893% growth, year over year. And, we are starting to catch the eye of the Industry, having just been featured on the cover of ‘The Title Report' is quite an honor," said Laine.

GainClients has been a public company since 2001 (OTC:$GCLT) and was able to get Pink Current in 2021. This allowed the company to continue to focus on delivering solutions to market participants in the Real Estate Sector.

The Company's Remote Deposit Capture Service provides the ability to take a picture of an earnest money check and deposit it into a bank account from a remote location, such as an office or home, without having to physically deliver the check to the receiver. Proven to be secure by the banking industry, mobile remote depositing offers better protection against fraud, lost checks, and saves significant time and money for the Title and Escrow Companies that use the software.

For the real estate agent, the service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

For More Information:

GainClients

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Corporate Office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Cautionary Statements

This corporate update contains "forward-looking information" that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

SOURCE: GainClients, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709130/Gainclients-Inc-Announces-Back-to-Back-Strong-Quarterly-Revenue-Numbers

