Gain Therapeutics to Present at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

In-Person Dates: November 16th-17th

Virtual Dates: November 18th-19th

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites never before targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced that Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain Therapeutics, will present at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and invites investors to participate in one-on-one meetings both in-person on Tuesday and Wednesday November 16th/17th or virtually on Thursday and Friday November 18th/19th. Please see Live Presentation details below:

12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 17th Time: 9:20 to 9:55 a.m. GMT Presenter: Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer Webcast: Registration Link – Click Here * a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your Jefferies representative if you would like to participate in either an in-person or virtual format to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Gain Therapeutics at the conference.

For more information about the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, please refer to the Jefferies conference website.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. For periods and at dates prior to the Corporate Reorganization, the consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the historical financial statements of GT Gain Therapeutics SA.



For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for Gain’s product candidates, and the business strategies and development plans of Gain. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Gain’s ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate and manage its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

