Gain Therapeutics to Present at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Gain Therapeutics
·3 min read

In-Person Dates: November 16th-17th
Virtual Dates: November 18th-19th

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites never before targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced that Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain Therapeutics, will present at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and invites investors to participate in one-on-one meetings both in-person on Tuesday and Wednesday November 16th/17th or virtually on Thursday and Friday November 18th/19th. Please see Live Presentation details below:

12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date:

Wednesday, November 17th

Time:

9:20 to 9:55 a.m. GMT

Presenter:

Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer

Webcast:

Registration Link – Click Here

* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your Jefferies representative if you would like to participate in either an in-person or virtual format to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Gain Therapeutics at the conference.

For more information about the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, please refer to the Jefferies conference website.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. For periods and at dates prior to the Corporate Reorganization, the consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the historical financial statements of GT Gain Therapeutics SA.

For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for Gain’s product candidates, and the business strategies and development plans of Gain. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Gain’s ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate and manage its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor & Media Contacts:
Gain Therapeutics Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1 (617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Gain Therapeutics Media Contact:
Joleen Schultz
Joleen Schultz & Associates
+1 (760) 271-8150
joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Did Sabres get fleeced in Jack Eichel trade?

    The Buffalo Sabres got Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and a pair of draft picks in return for former captain Jack Eichel. Was that enough of a haul?

  • Young Raptors impressing with poise and maturity of a veteran team

    The Raptors are one of the youngest team in the league, but it sure doesn't seem like it.

  • Blue Jays enter offseason with clear needs and high expectations

    The Blue Jays have key areas to address if they want to close the gap and make their way into the postseason.

  • Golden Knights letting Jack Eichel get surgery Sabres wouldn't allow

    Jack Eichel finally has the green light to get his preferred surgery.

  • Golden Knights acquire superstar Jack Eichel from Sabres

    Jack Eichel is on his way to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

  • Maple Leafs reportedly looking to trade a defenceman

    The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly discussing moving a defenceman, with Travis Dermott and Justin Holl being the most logical candidates.

  • NHL Yahoo Cup: DFS strategy, lineups for Round 5

    Round 5 of the NHL Yahoo Cup kicks off on Thursday, and here are some lineups and players that are recommended plays.

  • Khem Birch shades and praises Gary Trent Jr.'s defence

    Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch discusses not caring about offensive numbers and how his new contract has helped him focus on what matters most to him. He also mentions the noticeable difference in Gary Trent Jr's defence compared to last season.

  • Zion Williamson's injury timeline is as murky as his NBA future

    Zion Williamson is trying to defy history, but precedent is challenging the start to his NBA career.

  • Bold fantasy predictions: Surprise performances on tap in Week 9

    Who will shine in Week 9? Our analysts deliver their boldest fantasy predictions, including the Giants-Raiders matchup providing some surprise performances.

  • Fantasy Football: Derrick Gore leads Week 9 sleeper picks

    Liz Loza returns with her sleepers list for Week 9, including deep dives and DFS value plays.

  • Brad Aldrich's name crossed off Stanley Cup by Hockey Hall of Fame

    At the Chicago Blackhawks' request, Bradley Aldrich's name was removed from the Stanley Cup on Sunday with a series of xs.

  • Aaron Rodgers just handed Jordan Love an opportunity to replace him in 2022

    Rodgers knew he was unvaccinated by the NFL’s standards. He knew he would be in a 10-day window if he tested positive and miss at least one game. And he rolled the dice.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 9 preview, schedule, live streams

    After a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams will unveil their new-look defence in one of the many marquee matchups in Week 9.

  • Ottawa Redblacks sign veteran Lewis Ward to contract extension through 2022 season

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran Canadian kicker Lewis Ward to a contract extension Thursday that will keep him with the CFL club through the 2022 season. "Lewis Ward exemplifies what it means to be a Redblack,," interim GM Jeremy Snyder said in a statement. "He works tirelessly at his craft and performs when called upon. "We are excited to have Lewis in the fold for the 2022 season." The five-foot-seven, 176-pound native of Kingston, Ont., has made 27-of-30 field goal attempts this

  • 49ers-Cardinals rematch could have new look at quarterback

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury. “There’s advantages and disadvantages,” Garoppolo said of g

  • Report: Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny

    PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure as the team's owner, according to a story published Thursday by ESPN. ESPN says it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record. When contacted for comment Thursday by The Associated Press, Sarver refe

  • A decade in the making: Jordan Love's time has come

    Is Jordan Love ready for the first start of his career? Those around him say absolutely.

  • Saints seek 4th straight win vs Falcons, but with new QB

    ATLANTA (3-4) at NEW ORLEANS (5-2) Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 3-4; Saints 4-3. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 53-51. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Falcons 21-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Panthers 19-13; Saints beat Buccaneers 36-27. FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (27), PASS (14), SCORING (21). FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (12), SCORING (26). SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERAL

  • Seahawks learn what life is like without Russell Wilson

    SEATTLE (AP) — The question always lingered in the backs of minds, even as his durability withstood countless hits and his competitiveness refused to let him be a spectator. What would it be like for the Seattle Seahawks to be without Russell Wilson? For the past three weeks, the Seahawks have lived that reality while Wilson has been sidelined with a finger injury on his throwing hand that required surgery. Seattle went 1-2 during those three games and sits at 3-5 at its bye week. It has been a