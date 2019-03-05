Gain swing speed with Belen Mozo's favorite hamstring exercise

Looking to gain swing speed? That's something you can work on in the gym. LPGA star Belen Mozo, one of the fittest players in the game, says there are four main areas you can train in the gym to up your swing speed: glutes, hamstrings, core and shoulders.

Mozo says that flexible hamstrings are necessary to keeping you in correct posture throughout your swing. It helps strengthen your core muscles, which provides stability so you can swing faster without losing control. One of her favorite hamstring exercises, the Physio-Ball Curl, only requires one piece of equipment: you guessed it, a physio ball. There are probably a few of these at your gym, but if you want to get your own, you can find one here for $20.

Belen exercise.gif

To do this hamstring exercise, lay down flat on the ground with your arms and legs extended, holding the ball in your hands. Simultaneously lift your arms and legs so your hands and feet meet in the middle, above your core. Make sure to keep your arms and legs straight. When your arms and legs meet, pass the ball from your hands to your feet. Now, holding the ball between your feet, lower your arms and legs at the same time, keeping them straight. Once your limbs are back on the ground, lift them again, pass the ball from your feet to your hands, and lower again.

You'll feel your core working throughout this exercise, and your hamstrings stretching. Mozo says to do two sets of between 8 and 12 reps, resting for 30 seconds in between sets.

Mozo is one of many tour players who sees fitness as a necessary part of playing good golf. And it's as important for amateurs as well, which is why we recently introduced the new Golf Digest Schools series, "Tour Pro Workouts With Belen Mozo." The hamstring exercise from this post is just one small part of a comprehensive fitness series that focuses on building speed, consistency and energy. In an easy follow-along format, Mozo's workouts are both accessible and effective. Go to Golf Digest Schools to get your body ready for the season.