Gail Porter: Keith Flint was the love of my life

Gail Porter has described ex-boyfriend Keith Flint as the “love of [her] life” in a candid discussion of their relationship.

The presenter dated The Prodigy singer, who died last year at the age of 49, for two years in the late 90s.

Porter spoke to Louis Theroux on his Radio 4 podcast Grounded, saying: "Keith was the love of my life, I absolutely loved him, I miss him, terrible what happened."

"I think it was the first time I actually felt like, please don’t leave me, that kind of love."

The mother-of-one shared that they had initially met after being set up on a blind date.

"I was single and we went out and we did not stop laughing for the entire evening and then practically that was us together, almost for two years. The good thing was, he didn’t really talk about work, I didn’t really talk about work, we would just go and do fun things," Porter said.

The 49-year-old explained Flint "had a few issues with a few things" at the time they were asked to travel to the Maldives for the programme Wish You Were Here.

When asked by Theroux if it was due to "mental health or substance", Porter said it was "a bit of everything" and that by the end of the holiday both of them had improved mental health.

However, the relationship came to an end on their return to the UK. "He was on a downer, I was trying to work my hardest, so it was a shame," she shared.

Flint was found dead in his home in March last year with a coroner later stating he had unspecified amounts of cocaine, codeine and alcohol in his system when he died.

Porter married Toploader guitarist Dan Hipgrave in 2001 before giving birth to daughter Honey in 2002. They split in 2004.