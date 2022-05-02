Gaia Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Gaia, Inc.

Revenues up 15% with 19% EBITDA Margin

BOULDER, Colo., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Highlights

15% revenue growth compared to the first quarter of 2021, ending the quarter with 823,000 members

Seventh consecutive quarter of positive earnings and double-digit revenue growth

“We are off to a good start in 2022 with 15% revenue growth while generating positive earnings in the first quarter,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “We held a sold-out event in the GaiaSphere in March which showcased several speakers and provided an opportunity to promote our $299 per year Events+ premium subscription. We also made meaningful progress on the integration of Yoga International and began implementing plans to reduce operating expenses to better align to revenues going forward.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 15% to $21.8 million from $18.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Member count increased to 823,000 as of March 31, 2022, with average monthly revenue per member up from the year ago quarter.

Gross profit in the first quarter increased to $18.9 million compared to $16.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin decreased slightly to 86.7% from 87.1% in the year ago quarter primarily as a result of increased content amortization.

Total operating expenses were $18.6 million or 85% of revenues compared to $16.0 million or 85% of revenues in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA improved to $4.1 million compared to $3.5 million in the year ago quarter.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.2 million or $0.01 per share compared to $0.4 million or $0.02 per share in the year ago quarter. The decline reflects the incremental intangible asset amortization and operating expenses from the Yoga International acquisition completed at the end of December 2021.

Cash flows from operations was $4.0 million for the first quarter. Gaia’s cash balance as of March 31, 2022, was $8.4 million reflecting the use of $1.4 million to reduce payables and accrued liabilities and the use of $0.8 million to pay the remaining deferred purchase consideration for the Yoga International acquisition.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

GAIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Year Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 21,831 $ 18,896 Cost of revenues 2,905 2,438 Gross profit 18,926 16,458 Gross profit margin 86.7 % 87.1 % Expenses: Selling and operating 16,785 14,538 Corporate, general and administration 1,785 1,496 Acquisition costs 49 — Total operating expenses 18,619 16,034 Income from operations 307 424 Interest and other expense, net (60 ) (66 ) Income before income taxes 247 358 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes — — Income from continuing operations 247 358 Loss from discontinued operations (161 ) — Net income $ 86 $ 358 Earnings per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) — Basic earnings per share $ — $ 0.02 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) — Diluted earnings per share $ — $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 20,465 19,201 Diluted 20,816 19,724 EBITDA* $ 4,053 $ 3,523

GAIA, INC.

Summary of Cash Flows

For the Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities - continuing operations $ 4,164 $ 5,188 Operating activities - discontinued operations (161 ) — Investing activities (5,828 ) (4,774 ) Financing activities (46 ) 26 Net change in cash $ (1,871 ) $ 440

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Year Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net income $ 86 $ 358 Interest expense, net 60 66 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes — — Depreciation and amortization expense 3,907 3,099 EBITDA 4,053 3,523 Acquisition costs 49 — Share-based compensation expense 540 613 Discontinued operations 161 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,803 $ 4,136

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove acquisition costs, share-based compensation expense, and the results of discontinued operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

GAIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 8,398 $ 10,269 Accounts receivable 2,900 2,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,912 1,986 Total current assets 13,210 14,983 Media library, software and equipment, net 51,898 50,558 Right-of-use lease asset, net 7,679 7,871 Real estate, investment and other assets, net 31,128 31,394 Goodwill 28,870 28,870 Total assets $ 132,785 $ 133,676 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $ 12,657 $ 14,962 Deferred revenue 15,854 14,847 Total current liabilities 28,511 29,809 Long-term mortgage, net 6,074 6,109 Long-term lease liability 7,050 7,234 Deferred taxes 309 309 Total liabilities 41,944 43,461 Total shareholders' equity 90,841 90,215 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 132,785 $ 133,676



