Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad's (KLSE:NADIBHD) investors will be pleased with their 27% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad (KLSE:NADIBHD), which is up 25%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 4.5% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 16%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 89% per year.

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The revenue drop of 2.2% is as underwhelming as some politicians. The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad's share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 16% over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 8%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

Of course Gagasan Nadi Cergas Berhad may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here